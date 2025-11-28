The most important thing is to adopt the 2026 Budget: Zelenskyy addressed the Prime Minister and MPs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the State Budget for 2026. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I expect that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the people's deputies, in dialogue and unity, will ensure three things for Ukraine. The most important is to adopt the budget for 2026, that is, the ability of our state to defend itself, to ensure defense, to ensure all social payments and the necessary stability. This is what people need - said Zelenskyy.

It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026

He also added that he expects the presentation of candidates for the positions of ministers of energy and justice.

The current ministers must be evaluated in such a way as to draw absolutely clear conclusions as to whether the current officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war - noted the President.

Recall

In September, the Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026".

In October, the State Budget 2026 was adopted in the first reading.

According to the project, State Budget revenues will amount to UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures - UAH 4.8 trillion, which is UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025.

Expenditures for defense and security are planned in the amount of UAH 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025).

Expenditures for:

social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);

healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);

education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);

science – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);

veteran policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);

economic support - UAH 41.5 billion.

Parliamentarians officially submitted proposals before the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, which, in particular, provide for measures to increase salaries for military personnel and teachers, as well as to provide funds for demining, as well as for the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region.

In early November, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared the draft State Budget-2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The total amount of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion, and expenditures will also increase - by UAH 33.6 billion.

The government has provided for an increase in salaries for doctors and educators next year. The total amount of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion. In particular, due to an increase in the corporate income tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.

Also expenditures will increase - by UAH 33.6 billion. In particular, from these funds, UAH 18.9 billion will replenish the reserve fund, UAH 6.6 billion will go to a phased increase in salaries for school teachers and university and vocational college lecturers by 50% during the year.

It should be noted that in the first reading, amendment No. 1061 was supported, which proposes to extend the preferential taxation until January 1, 2027, although this amendment was rejected by the relevant committee.

Ultimately, the Cabinet of Ministers rejected this amendment.