The most important thing is to adopt the 2026 Budget: Zelenskyy addressed the Prime Minister and MPs

In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 13146 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 20152 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 17532 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 14850 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 31838 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20754 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18125 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 36487 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19975 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 20174 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 36500 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
The most important thing is to adopt the 2026 Budget: Zelenskyy addressed the Prime Minister and MPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the State Budget for 2026. He also expects the presentation of candidates for the positions of Ministers of Energy and Justice.

The most important thing is to adopt the 2026 Budget: Zelenskyy addressed the Prime Minister and MPs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the State Budget for 2026. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I expect that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with the people's deputies, in dialogue and unity, will ensure three things for Ukraine. The most important is to adopt the budget for 2026, that is, the ability of our state to defend itself, to ensure defense, to ensure all social payments and the necessary stability. This is what people need 

- said Zelenskyy.

It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-202617.11.25, 16:33 • 59555 views

He also added that he expects the presentation of candidates for the positions of ministers of energy and justice.

The current ministers must be evaluated in such a way as to draw absolutely clear conclusions as to whether the current officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war 

- noted the President.

Recall

In September, the Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026".

In October, the State Budget 2026 was adopted in the first reading.  

According to the project, State Budget revenues will amount to UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures - UAH 4.8 trillion, which is UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025.

Expenditures for defense and security are planned in the amount of UAH 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025).

Expenditures for:

  • social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);
    • healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);
      • education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);
        • science  – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);
          • veteran policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);
            • economic support - UAH 41.5 billion.

              Parliamentarians officially submitted proposals before the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, which, in particular, provide for measures to increase salaries for military personnel and teachers, as well as to provide funds for demining, as well as for the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv region.

              In early November, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared the draft State Budget-2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The total amount of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion, and expenditures will also increase - by UAH 33.6 billion.

              The government has provided for an increase in salaries for doctors and educators next year. The total amount of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion. In particular, due to an increase in the corporate income tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.

              Also expenditures will increase - by UAH 33.6 billion. In particular, from these funds, UAH 18.9 billion will replenish the reserve fund, UAH 6.6 billion will go to a phased increase in salaries for school teachers and university and vocational college lecturers by 50% during the year. 

              It should be noted that in the first reading, amendment No. 1061 was supported, which proposes to extend the preferential taxation until January 1, 2027, although this amendment was rejected by the relevant committee. 

              Ultimately, the Cabinet of Ministers rejected this amendment. 

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              EconomyPolitics
              State budget
              Energy
              Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
              War in Ukraine
              Verkhovna Rada
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              Ukraine