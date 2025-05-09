$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 7188 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 39528 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 80808 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 134964 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 105810 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 107413 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 165594 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108651 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 128000 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43345 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has launched a program to adapt national legislation to EU law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The development of the National Program for Harmonization of Ukrainian Legislation with the Law of the European Union has begun. The program will become Ukraine's "homework diary" on the way to EU membership.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has launched a program to adapt national legislation to EU law

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has launched the development of a national program for harmonizing legislation with the law of the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Government Portal.

Details

It is noted that on May 8, a two-day explanatory meeting dedicated to the development of the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Law of the European Union (EU acquis) started in Kyiv.

This is our first major meeting regarding the document that will form the basis of the entire process of Ukraine's membership in the EU. We have chosen an approach in which the adaptation program will be filled gradually - as negotiations progress. It is important that all developments are not only discussed in working groups, but also reflected in the National Program, because this work that you are doing jointly with the Ministry of Justice and the Government is the basis for EU member states to make decisions in favor of Ukraine.

- emphasized Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

The Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Svitlana Tereshchenko, representatives of central executive bodies involved in the adaptation process, the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as well as experts of international technical assistance projects, in particular the head of the Ukraine2EU team Mante Makauskaite and specialists of other IAD projects, took part. In total, more than 250 participants joined the working meeting online and offline.

The agency reported that the main goal of this program is to create a holistic, systematic plan that will allow harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with EU law in full.

The program covers not only the formal transposition of EU acts, but also the institutional changes necessary for the real implementation of European standards. This will allow Ukraine not only to move closer to the EU, but to systematically implement reforms in all areas in accordance with the EU acquis.

- the statement reads.

The National Program is a classic planning tool for all candidate countries for accession to the European Union. In international practice, it is usually referred to as NPAA – National Program for the Adoption of the Acquis. This planning format is traditional for countries undergoing European integration.

As the participants emphasized, the new National Program is Ukraine's "homework diary" on the path to membership in the European Union, which allows you to keep focus on real changes, and not just on declarations.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed Ukraine's further steps towards joining the EU. The President stressed the importance of opening negotiation clusters and a ceasefire.

Von der Leyen called for speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU: "This is a guarantee of a just peace"07.05.25, 10:33 • 6974 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
