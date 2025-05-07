$41.450.15
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7896 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12675 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23514 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30500 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36472 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81800 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122265 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84834 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77348 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79919 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Von der Leyen called for speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU: "This is a guarantee of a just peace"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4076 views

Ursula von der Leyen called for speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU, calling it a guarantee of peace. The EU is working to open the first cluster of accession negotiations in 2025.

Von der Leyen called for speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU: "This is a guarantee of a just peace"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the European Parliament to step up efforts to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. After all, Ukraine's integration is not only Kyiv's political aspiration, but also the strongest security guarantee for the entire continent.

She stated this at a plenary session of the European Parliament during a discussion on EU support for sustainable peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

...we must accelerate Ukraine's progress towards membership in our union. This is not just Ukraine's aspiration. Accession to the European Union can be the strongest security guarantee. And this was the focus of my last meeting with President Zelenskyy in Rome.

- said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also stressed that the EU is actively working with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession negotiations and open all clusters in 2025.

Ukraine's accession to our union is the greatest guarantee of a just and lasting peace, because we know that in our history, peace and European integration have always gone hand in hand. So let's welcome Ukraine into our union.

- added the President of the European Commission.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on accession to the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiating clusters.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

