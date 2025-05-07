Von der Leyen called for speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU: "This is a guarantee of a just peace"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the European Parliament to step up efforts to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. After all, Ukraine's integration is not only Kyiv's political aspiration, but also the strongest security guarantee for the entire continent.

She stated this at a plenary session of the European Parliament during a discussion on EU support for sustainable peace for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

...we must accelerate Ukraine's progress towards membership in our union. This is not just Ukraine's aspiration. Accession to the European Union can be the strongest security guarantee. And this was the focus of my last meeting with President Zelenskyy in Rome. - said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also stressed that the EU is actively working with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession negotiations and open all clusters in 2025.

Ukraine's accession to our union is the greatest guarantee of a just and lasting peace, because we know that in our history, peace and European integration have always gone hand in hand. So let's welcome Ukraine into our union. - added the President of the European Commission.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on accession to the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiating clusters.

