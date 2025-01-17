The Ministry of Development has conducted a large-scale monitoring of barrier-free accessibility: only 20% of facilities are accessible to people with disabilities

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130270 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117856 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125922 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108627 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104203 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113788 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117091 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 46412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117539 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115534 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 33253 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 48423 views
02:39 PM • 130284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159078 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115534 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138660 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130606 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148159 views
The Ministry of Development has conducted a large-scale monitoring of barrier-free accessibility: only 20% of facilities are accessible to people with disabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24655 views

The Ministry of Community Development has conducted a large-scale monitoring of the accessibility of 93,000 facilities in Ukraine. Healthcare facilities have the best results - 43%, ASCs - 41%, and banks - 36%.

In 2024, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine conducted a large-scale monitoring of the accessibility of buildings, facilities and services for people with disabilities. For the first time, the monitoring included a survey of the condition of streets, public transport stops, and amenities. Only 20% of the facilities were found to be barrier-free, UNN reports.

"This year, 93 thousand facilities were inspected, which is a significant increase compared to last year, when about 54 thousand were inspected.

The overall monitoring results show that 20% of facilities are barrier-free. Healthcare facilities have the best barrier-free rate - 43% barrier-free, administrative service centers - 41% barrier-free, and banks - 36% barrier-free," the Ministry said in a Facebook post  .

The monitoring also covered streets, roads, public transport stops, and landscaping facilities. Only 22% of these facilities meet barrier-free standards. The best results were recorded at:

  • public transport stops - 28% of accessibility,
    • streets leading to hospitals - 25% of accessibility.

      At the same time, pedestrian paths on main streets are only 16% barrier-free, which indicates the need for significant improvement.

      The regions with the highest level of barrier-free accessibility include Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

      They are followed by Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, and Sumy regions and the city of Kyiv.

      "Such large-scale monitoring allows us to get a real picture of the accessibility of the environment for all citizens, especially for people with disabilities and people with limited mobility," the ministry said.

      Earlier, UNN reported that the Brovary territorial community is implementing a four-year program to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups. In addition to installing lifts in residential buildings, the program covers accessibility of public institutions. In particular, to employ people with disabilities, the state program can allocate funds for workplace arrangement - up to UAH 100,000 per institution. The city program is also aimed at creating a barrier-free environment in institutions and public places, which will improve the quality of life of people with limited mobility in Brovary.

      Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

      Lilia Podolyak

      Lilia Podolyak

      Society
      ukraineUkraine
      facebookFacebook
      kyivKyiv

