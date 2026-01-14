$43.180.08
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 1420 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 2972 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 5924 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 6508 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 11098 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 7736 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10077 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5192 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 9716 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10880 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Defense explained what types of monetary allowances are provided for military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has provided a detailed explanation of the structure of monetary allowances for military personnel, which includes basic, additional, and combat payments. One-time and social payments are also provided to support personnel.

The Ministry of Defense explained what types of monetary allowances are provided for military personnel

The Ministry of Defense clarified the structure of military personnel's monetary allowance, explaining the components of basic, additional, and combat payments, as well as the one-time and social payments the state provides to support personnel, UNN reports.

Decent pay for service is the foundation of motivation and the state's recognition of each soldier's contribution to the fight for the country's independence. The Ministry of Defense clarifies what the monthly payment consists of and how "combat" payments are calculated.

- the message says.

Structure of monetary allowance

The monetary allowance for military personnel is a state-guaranteed system of payments established in accordance with legislation and depends on the position, military rank, length of service, conditions of service, and tasks performed. Its structure and amounts are determined taking into account the special nature of military service. The monetary allowance for military personnel consists of basic and additional payments.

Basic payments

This is the foundation of the monthly payment that a serviceman receives regardless of performing specific combat tasks:

  • Position salary: depends on the staff position held by the military.
    • Military rank salary: a fixed amount for the assigned rank (soldier, sergeant, officer, etc.).
      • Seniority allowance: a percentage allowance that increases with length of service (from 5% to 50% of the sum of the position salary, military rank salary, and other allowances).

        Additional incentive and compensatory payments

        These payments depend on the specifics of service, qualifications, and working conditions:

        • Allowance for peculiarities of service: one of the key components, the amount of which is at least 65% of the position salary, rank salary, and seniority allowance.
          • Allowance for service in conditions of restricted access: access to state secrets.
            • Qualification allowance: class.
              • Bonus: a monthly payment that depends on the military's personal contribution to the overall results of service and adherence to discipline.

                The Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled the army's request for ground robotic systems in 202506.01.26, 10:31 • 5706 views

                Remuneration for participation in combat operations

                This is a separate type of additional remuneration introduced for the period of martial law (according to Government Resolution No. 168 of February 28, 2022). It is not included in the structure of the basic allowance but is accrued upon the actual performance of tasks.

                Main types of combat payments:

                • UAH 100,000 – paid to military personnel directly involved in combat operations on the contact line, performing tasks of enemy fire engagement, or conducting flights/sailors in combat areas. Accrued proportionally to the days of task performance.
                  • UAH 50,000 – paid to command personnel (troop management) performing tasks as part of military command bodies, headquarters that provide operational control of units on the contact line.
                    • UAH 30,000 – paid to military personnel performing combat (special) tasks according to combat orders (directives) on a monthly basis (proportionally to the time of performance), even if they are not directly at the "zero line" but operate within defined combat areas or perform air defense/support tasks.

                      Important: There is also a payment of UAH 70,000 – a one-time remuneration for every cumulatively calculated 30 days (month) of performing combat tasks directly on the contact line (at the "zero line") or in enemy territory.

                      One-time payments and social guarantees

                      The state also provides a number of payments to support the military in various life situations:

                      • One-time financial assistance upon signing the first contract: paid once after the first contract comes into force:

                        - enlisted personnel: UAH 26,624 (8 living wages);

                        - sergeant personnel: UAH 29,952 (9 living wages);

                        - officer personnel: UAH 33,280 (10 living wages).

                        • Financial assistance for health improvement: ("health benefits") paid once a year in the amount of a monthly monetary allowance.
                          • Material assistance for solving social and domestic issues: may be paid once a year upon a serviceman's report (if there is a corresponding fund).

                            The defender's monetary allowance is not a "privilege" but an expression of state responsibility and respect for those who risk their lives for Ukraine. Adequate material support for personnel is a necessary condition for maintaining the combat capability of the army.

                            Ministry of Defense launches IT vertical: specialists in digital transformation to appear in the Armed Forces09.01.26, 20:30 • 3352 views

                            Olga Rozgon

