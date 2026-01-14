The Ministry of Defense explained what types of monetary allowances are provided for military personnel

The Ministry of Defense clarified the structure of military personnel's monetary allowance, explaining the components of basic, additional, and combat payments, as well as the one-time and social payments the state provides to support personnel, UNN reports.

Decent pay for service is the foundation of motivation and the state's recognition of each soldier's contribution to the fight for the country's independence. The Ministry of Defense clarifies what the monthly payment consists of and how "combat" payments are calculated. - the message says.

Structure of monetary allowance

The monetary allowance for military personnel is a state-guaranteed system of payments established in accordance with legislation and depends on the position, military rank, length of service, conditions of service, and tasks performed. Its structure and amounts are determined taking into account the special nature of military service. The monetary allowance for military personnel consists of basic and additional payments.

Basic payments

This is the foundation of the monthly payment that a serviceman receives regardless of performing specific combat tasks:

Position salary: depends on the staff position held by the military.

Military rank salary: a fixed amount for the assigned rank (soldier, sergeant, officer, etc.).

Seniority allowance: a percentage allowance that increases with length of service (from 5% to 50% of the sum of the position salary, military rank salary, and other allowances).

Additional incentive and compensatory payments

These payments depend on the specifics of service, qualifications, and working conditions:

Allowance for peculiarities of service: one of the key components, the amount of which is at least 65% of the position salary, rank salary, and seniority allowance.

Allowance for service in conditions of restricted access: access to state secrets.

Qualification allowance: class.

Bonus: a monthly payment that depends on the military's personal contribution to the overall results of service and adherence to discipline.

Remuneration for participation in combat operations

This is a separate type of additional remuneration introduced for the period of martial law (according to Government Resolution No. 168 of February 28, 2022). It is not included in the structure of the basic allowance but is accrued upon the actual performance of tasks.

Main types of combat payments:

UAH 100,000 – paid to military personnel directly involved in combat operations on the contact line, performing tasks of enemy fire engagement, or conducting flights/sailors in combat areas. Accrued proportionally to the days of task performance.

UAH 50,000 – paid to command personnel (troop management) performing tasks as part of military command bodies, headquarters that provide operational control of units on the contact line.

UAH 30,000 – paid to military personnel performing combat (special) tasks according to combat orders (directives) on a monthly basis (proportionally to the time of performance), even if they are not directly at the "zero line" but operate within defined combat areas or perform air defense/support tasks.

Important: There is also a payment of UAH 70,000 – a one-time remuneration for every cumulatively calculated 30 days (month) of performing combat tasks directly on the contact line (at the "zero line") or in enemy territory.

One-time payments and social guarantees

The state also provides a number of payments to support the military in various life situations:

One-time financial assistance upon signing the first contract: paid once after the first contract comes into force:

- enlisted personnel: UAH 26,624 (8 living wages);

- sergeant personnel: UAH 29,952 (9 living wages);

- officer personnel: UAH 33,280 (10 living wages).

Financial assistance for health improvement: ("health benefits") paid once a year in the amount of a monthly monetary allowance.

Material assistance for solving social and domestic issues: may be paid once a year upon a serviceman's report (if there is a corresponding fund).

The defender's monetary allowance is not a "privilege" but an expression of state responsibility and respect for those who risk their lives for Ukraine. Adequate material support for personnel is a necessary condition for maintaining the combat capability of the army.

