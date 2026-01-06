The Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled the army's request for ground robotic systems in 2025

Photo: Denys Shmyhal

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully met the army's needs for ground robotic systems. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense's AOZ exceeded the planned targets for the supply of GRS. Deliveries surpassed 100% of the Armed Forces' order. An additional tool for provision was the digital platform DOT-Chain Defence, through which military units received 62 GRS. This format allows for promptly addressing specific needs and rapidly scaling effective solutions. - the post states.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defense notes that the development and scaling of ground robotic systems are part of a systemic approach to human-centric defense, aimed at preserving personnel and increasing the effectiveness of combat missions.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine authorized the operation of over 1,300 new models of Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment, a quarter more than last year. This includes over 550 unmanned aerial systems and over 270 types of ammunition.