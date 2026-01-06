$42.420.13
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
The Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled the army's request for ground robotic systems in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully met the army's needs for ground robotic systems, exceeding planned supply targets. Military units received 62 GRS through the DOT-Chain Defence digital platform.

The Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled the army's request for ground robotic systems in 2025
Photo: Denys Shmyhal

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully met the army's needs for ground robotic systems. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense's AOZ exceeded the planned targets for the supply of GRS. Deliveries surpassed 100% of the Armed Forces' order. An additional tool for provision was the digital platform DOT-Chain Defence, through which military units received 62 GRS. This format allows for promptly addressing specific needs and rapidly scaling effective solutions.

 - the post states.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defense notes that the development and scaling of ground robotic systems are part of a systemic approach to human-centric defense, aimed at preserving personnel and increasing the effectiveness of combat missions.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine authorized the operation of over 1,300 new models of Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment, a quarter more than last year. This includes over 550 unmanned aerial systems and over 270 types of ammunition.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal