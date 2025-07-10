$41.770.07
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 12098 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12506 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 14993 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21891 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21782 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29337 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69323 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29207 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Publications
Exclusives
The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Rome: Macron and Starmer joined remotely

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Rome, where UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron joined by phone. The discussion revolves around a peacekeeping mission to deter Russia and the need to force Putin to the negotiating table.

The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Rome: Macron and Starmer joined remotely

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Rome. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the President of France joined by phone, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

(British Prime Minister - ed.) Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a telephone conversation with a coalition of willing partners regarding a proposed peacekeeping mission aimed at deterring Russia from attacking Ukraine in the future.

- the report says.

The British Prime Minister noted that currently Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "turned away" from the ceasefire agreement.

"Four months have passed since Ukraine agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demonstrated true leadership on this issue," Starmer added.

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed expectations from the meeting of the coalition of the willing, which will take place in Rome07.07.25, 17:45 • 1601 view

According to him, "Putin's reaction, on the contrary, was absolutely barbaric."

In addition, the British Prime Minister noted that although the coalition will be ready to support future peace, as leaders they must reorient their work "from preparing for peace to implementing it."

This means "forcing Putin to sit down at the negotiating table."

Macron, however, noted that the coalition must do "everything possible" to allow Ukraine to resist Russia.

Regarding the ceasefire, he says that this is where "we need something new."

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with about 400 drones and 18 missiles: he is going to talk about air defense at the "coalition of the willing"10.07.25, 09:57 • 1005 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Rome
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
