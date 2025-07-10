The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Rome: Macron and Starmer joined remotely

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Rome. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the President of France joined by phone, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

(British Prime Minister - ed.) Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a telephone conversation with a coalition of willing partners regarding a proposed peacekeeping mission aimed at deterring Russia from attacking Ukraine in the future. - the report says.

The British Prime Minister noted that currently Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "turned away" from the ceasefire agreement.

"Four months have passed since Ukraine agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demonstrated true leadership on this issue," Starmer added.

According to him, "Putin's reaction, on the contrary, was absolutely barbaric."

In addition, the British Prime Minister noted that although the coalition will be ready to support future peace, as leaders they must reorient their work "from preparing for peace to implementing it."

This means "forcing Putin to sit down at the negotiating table."

Macron, however, noted that the coalition must do "everything possible" to allow Ukraine to resist Russia.

Regarding the ceasefire, he says that this is where "we need something new."

