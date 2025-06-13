The LGBT parade in Tel Aviv has been canceled due to a security threat from Iran

The Tel Aviv Municipality has confirmed that the LGBT parade, which was scheduled to take place today, June 13, has been canceled following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets. Tehran is expected to retaliate in the coming hours, UNN reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Details

The march, the largest such event in the Middle East, was expected to attract thousands of people to the city known for its openness, including honorary guest American TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

It was to be the first LGBT parade in Tel Aviv since before October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. This fueled the war in the Gaza Strip.

Addition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video address confirmed that Israel struck nuclear targets in Iran and said the operation would last for many days.

According to media reports, Israel eliminated Iranian army commander Mohammad Bagheri and senior nuclear scientists. The targets also included air defense systems and surface-to-surface missiles.