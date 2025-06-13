$41.510.04
47.460.05
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25066 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95299 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88826 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53527 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91257 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45333 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63179 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58389 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54355 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62350 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Actual
The LGBT parade in Tel Aviv has been canceled due to a security threat from Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The Tel Aviv authorities canceled the LGBT parade due to Israeli strikes on Iran. Tehran is expected to strike back after the liquidation of General Baghri and nuclear scientists.

The LGBT parade in Tel Aviv has been canceled due to a security threat from Iran

The Tel Aviv Municipality has confirmed that the LGBT parade, which was scheduled to take place today, June 13, has been canceled following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets. Tehran is expected to retaliate in the coming hours, UNN reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Details

The march, the largest such event in the Middle East, was expected to attract thousands of people to the city known for its openness, including honorary guest American TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

It was to be the first LGBT parade in Tel Aviv since before October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. This fueled the war in the Gaza Strip.

Addition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video address confirmed that Israel struck nuclear targets in Iran and said the operation would last for many days.

According to media reports, Israel eliminated Iranian army commander Mohammad Bagheri and senior nuclear scientists. The targets also included air defense systems and surface-to-surface missiles.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
