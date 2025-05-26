The law on multiple citizenship has already passed the Verkhovna Rada committee - Stefanchuk

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated that the draft law on multiple citizenship has already been considered in the parliament committee. According to him, the key goal of the initiative is to give citizens who have gone abroad confidence that Ukraine will not abandon them. He stated this in an interview with the "Rada" TV channel, reports UNN.

We must be reborn and show the whole world that Ukraine is a success story. And for this, it is very important not to lose contacts and connections with our citizens who are temporarily located, including outside of Ukraine. And therefore, the Ukrainian Parliament is also developing legislative initiatives, and one of them is the law on multiple citizenship. And it has already passed the committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine today - said Stefanchuk.

Addition

In December 2024, the parliament adopted in the first reading draft law № 11469, which provides for the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

The draft law clarifies the conditions for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship by birth, by territorial origin, as well as the conditions for admission to Ukrainian citizenship. Multiple citizenship (allegiance) is allowed in the following cases:

a child acquiring Ukrainian citizenship and citizenship of another state by birth;

a child acquiring citizenship of adoptive parents-foreigners;

a citizen of Ukraine acquiring another citizenship through marriage with a foreigner;

automatic acquisition of another citizenship by a citizen of Ukraine through the legislation of another state without obtaining a confirming document;

simplified acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship by foreigners from states included in the relevant list;

a citizen of Ukraine acquiring citizenship of states whose citizens receive Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner.

The World Congress of Ukrainians (WCU) welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading of the draft law of Ukraine on multiple citizenship. However, the WCU said that amendments should be made to the document, in particular, requirements for citizenship should be spelled out, and a limited list of recognized countries should be established.

At the beginning of May, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship. The final draft of the relevant law is likely to be ready by the end of 2025.