“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok

The US Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29559 views

The US Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, allowing the TikTok ban to go into effect on Sunday. The decision on the app's future will depend on President-elect Donald Trump.

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Friday 17 that the controversial TikTok ban could go into effect as early as this Sunday, rejecting an appeal by the app's owner.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled against TikTok in an appeal of a federal law that requires the popular short video app to be sold by its parent company, China's ByteDance, or face a ban in the US on January 19.

The decision comes after warnings from the Biden administration that the app poses a “serious” threat to national security due to its ties to China.

In its opinion, the Supreme Court recognized that for 170 million Americans, TikTok is “a distinctive and expansive mode of expression, a means of engagement, and a source of community.

At the same time, the court noted that Congress focused on national security issues, and this, according to the court, was a decisive factor in the case.

China's Vice President to attend Donald Trump's inauguration17.01.25, 17:22 • 33343 views

“Congress has determined that the sale of the shares is necessary to address valid national security concerns related to TikTok's data collection practices and ties to a foreign adversary,” the court said.

Will TikTok close in the US? 

The ruling also draws attention to President-elect Donald Trump, who spoke to CNN's Pamela Brown after the decision was made.

“Ultimately it's up to me, so you'll see what I'm going to do,” Trump said.

When asked if he would take steps to try to overturn the pending ban, Trump said he would “make a decision.

Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation17.01.25, 15:55 • 27878 views

“Congress has given me a decision, so I'm going to make the decision,” Trump said.

A Biden administration official told CNN on Thursday that the outgoing president plans to leave Trump with the right to impose any bans.

“Our position on this was clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership,” a Biden administration official said. 

TikTok CEO to attend Trump's inauguration

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chu is expected to attend Trump's inauguration and take a seat of honor at the podium, as the president-elect's national security adviser notes that the new administration can take steps to “prevent TikTok from disappearing.

Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser, said on Fox News' “Fox & Friends” program on Thursday that the federal law that could ban TikTok on Sunday also “allows for an extension if there's an acceptable deal on the table.

TikTok to sponsor Trump's inauguration party - Politico17.01.25, 16:23 • 26502 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

