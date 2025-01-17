Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112584 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120586 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107181 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104077 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation

Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27879 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has held telephone talks with US President-elect Donald Trump. Details of the conversation between the two leaders were not disclosed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held telephone talks, Xinhua reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Trump and China speak on prospects for US-China cooperation17.12.24, 13:21 • 13507 views

Details

"Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday," the newspaper writes.

No details are given.

Xi Jinping to send senior Chinese official to Trump's inauguration - FT10.01.25, 09:57 • 22589 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

