Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has held telephone talks with US President-elect Donald Trump. Details of the conversation between the two leaders were not disclosed.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held telephone talks, Xinhua reported on Friday, UNN reported.
Trump and China speak on prospects for US-China cooperation17.12.24, 13:21 • 13507 views
Details
"Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday," the newspaper writes.
No details are given.
Xi Jinping to send senior Chinese official to Trump's inauguration - FT10.01.25, 09:57 • 22589 views