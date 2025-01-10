Xi Jinping to send senior Chinese official to Trump's inauguration - FT

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39736 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144740 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125878 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133589 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133196 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162976 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104413 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90800 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128879 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127539 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88690 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100534 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169592 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180024 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127520 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142382 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134052 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151280 views
Actual
Xi Jinping to send senior Chinese official to Trump's inauguration - FT

Xi Jinping to send senior Chinese official to Trump's inauguration - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22590 views

Xi Jinping will send a representative to Trump's inauguration instead of attending in person. The Chinese envoy will hold talks with the US president-elect's team to reduce tensions between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a high-ranking official to the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, an unprecedented move designed to reduce friction between the countries at the beginning of the new US administration, the Financial Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to several people familiar with the talks, Beijing has informed Trump's transition team that a senior official will be present instead of Xi. The envoy will also hold talks with the Trump team, according to several people familiar with the talks.

Trump has extended an unusual invitation to Xi to attend his inauguration on January 20 as a sign that he intends to resume the high-level interaction with the Chinese leader that he had during his first term in the White House.

Beijing is desperately trying to ease friction with Washington as it prepares for a possible major escalation in trade tensions, the newspaper writes. Chinese officials found it difficult to meet with Trump's advisers ahead of the US elections in November, which raised concerns in Beijing that they would be unprepared for any changes in China, the newspaper notes.

Several people said that Xi could send Han Zheng, the vice president who sometimes replaces him in ceremonial roles. Another option is Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

One person familiar with the situation said that some Trump advisers wanted Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee who wields far more power than Han or Wang, as Xi's right-hand man.

Another person familiar with the views within the transition team said there are some concerns that Trump will be unhappy if the envoy is only at the level of Wang or Han, given that he invited a Chinese leader.

“The Chinese need to send an official of the right level to start the relationship off on the right foot,” the source said.

The presence of either official would be unprecedented, given that China was previously represented by its ambassador in Washington.

“Trump is probably seen as too unpredictable for Xi to take the internal risk of a personal presence,” said Dennis Wilder, former White House senior China adviser. - “By sending a high-profile special envoy to meet with Trump and his cabinet, Xi can demonstrate that he wants to start off on the right foot with the Trump administration without risking coming home empty-handed or publicly embarrassing himself.

Several people said that in addition to the ceremonial part, the Chinese envoy will also have meaningful discussions with the new Trump team.

Beijing is preparing for turbulence with Washington, especially after Trump appointed a number of China hawks to top national security posts.

Mike Volz, Trump's new national security adviser, and his deputy, Alex Wong, are considered to be very tough on China. Trump has also appointed Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, one of the most ardent China hawks in Congress, as his Secretary of State.

This week, Trump said his team is already in contact with Beijing. “We're communicating through their representatives,” Trump said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt's radio show, when he also blamed China for the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Trump and China speak on prospects for US-China cooperation17.12.24, 13:21 • 13507 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising