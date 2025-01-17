China's Vice President to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

Chinese President Xi Jinping declined an unusual invitation from the US president-elect, but sent a special representative, Han Zheng.

Details

China's Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing will send Vice President Han Zheng as a special representative of President Xi Jinping after Trump invited Mr. Xi.

The decision, announced on Friday in China by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, came more than a month after Trump sent an unusual invitation to Xi, which is a break with tradition, as no head of state has ever made an official visit to the United States for an inauguration.

We are ready to work with the new U.S. government to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly resolve differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly achieve a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship between China and the United States, and find the right path for the two countries to mutual understanding - said a representative of the Ministry, announcing the decision.

Given that Beijing sent its ambassador to Washington for Trump's first inauguration eight years ago, Han is an unusually high-profile official.

China's move is apparently aimed at building stable relations with the United States amid growing fears of escalating trade tensions with the Trump administration, which is pushing protectionist policies.

