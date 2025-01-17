China's Vice President to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102603 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110585 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113194 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137811 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113495 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117020 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122491 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78714 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117576 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52421 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55368 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101900 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158617 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36768 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55368 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117576 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122491 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141114 views
China's Vice President to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

China's Vice President to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33343 views

Vice President Han Zheng will represent China at Donald Trump's inauguration after an unusual invitation from Xi Jinping. This is the highest level of Chinese representation at a US presidential inauguration in recent years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declined an unusual invitation from the US president-elect, but sent a special representative, Han Zheng.

Transmits of UNN with reference to of NHK.

Details

China's Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing will send Vice President Han Zheng as a special representative of President Xi Jinping after Trump invited Mr. Xi.

The decision, announced on Friday in China by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, came more than a month after Trump sent an unusual invitation to Xi, which is a break with tradition, as no head of state has ever made an official visit to the United States for an inauguration.

We are ready to work with the new U.S. government to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly resolve differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly achieve a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship between China and the United States, and find the right path for the two countries to mutual understanding

- said a representative of the Ministry, announcing the decision.

Trump ready to meet with putin “as soon as possible” after inauguration: what is known about the talks14.01.25, 07:11 • 27625 views

Given that Beijing sent its ambassador to Washington for Trump's first inauguration eight years ago, Han is an unusually high-profile official.

China's move is apparently aimed at building stable relations with the United States amid growing fears of escalating trade tensions with the Trump administration, which is pushing protectionist policies.

Recall

Chinese officials are evaluating the option of selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Elon Muskif the company loses its lawsuit. A potential deal could include integration with the X platform and the use of data for xAI.

Beijing denies involvement in hacker attack on US Treasury Department31.12.24, 13:06 • 22230 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
tiktokTikTok
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

