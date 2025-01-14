Trump ready to meet with putin “as soon as possible” after inauguration: what is known about the talks

US President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to meet with putin shortly after his inauguration. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

This meeting could be the first between the two leaders since the start of the terrorist country's full-scale war against Ukraine, which has been going on since February 2022.

Although the exact dates of the talks have not been announced, Trump has hinted at the speed with which they will be organized after taking office. Future National Security Advisor Congressman Mike Walz also suggested that a phone call between the two leaders could be the first step.

The war in Ukraine remains a central theme of international politics, straining relations between the aggressor country and the West to a level not seen since the Cold War. The conflict has caused significant human losses, large-scale migration, and a serious split in global geopolitics.

Earlier, Switzerland announced its readiness to organize talks between Trump and putin on the war in Ukraine. The country's foreign ministry is waiting for a request from the parties to provide a platform for dialogue.

