Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143622 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125260 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133025 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132825 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110268 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162493 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104391 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Switzerland is ready to provide a platform for a meeting between Trump and putin

Switzerland is ready to provide a platform for a meeting between Trump and putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31740 views

Switzerland has announced its readiness to organize talks between Trump and putin on the war in Ukraine. The country's foreign ministry is waiting for a request from the parties to provide a platform for dialogue.

Switzerland has announced its readiness to organize a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and putin if the parties decide to hold talks on the settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Le Temps, according to UNN.

Details

Citing the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Swiss side emphasized that it would not take the initiative on its own, but was ready to provide a platform for dialogue if requested. Representatives of the country reminded that Switzerland has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to promote peace processes between the parties to the conflict. 

The country is seen as one of the potential locations for such talks, but the final decision will depend on agreements between the US and the terrorist country.

Recall

Trump has already expressed interest in holding such a meeting, and the russian side has declared its openness to contacts. In addition, the first "peace summit" on Ukraine was already held in Switzerland in the summer of 2024. The aggressor country was not invited, although moscow itself stated that it did not plan to participate in the event even if it had received an invitation.

Trump says Putin is ready to meet with him and discuss the war in Ukraine22.12.24, 20:51 • 50840 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

