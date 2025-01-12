Switzerland has announced its readiness to organize a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and putin if the parties decide to hold talks on the settlement of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Le Temps, according to UNN.

Details

Citing the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Swiss side emphasized that it would not take the initiative on its own, but was ready to provide a platform for dialogue if requested. Representatives of the country reminded that Switzerland has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to promote peace processes between the parties to the conflict.

The country is seen as one of the potential locations for such talks, but the final decision will depend on agreements between the US and the terrorist country.

Recall

Trump has already expressed interest in holding such a meeting, and the russian side has declared its openness to contacts. In addition, the first "peace summit" on Ukraine was already held in Switzerland in the summer of 2024. The aggressor country was not invited, although moscow itself stated that it did not plan to participate in the event even if it had received an invitation.

