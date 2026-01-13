The last resident was evacuated from the village of Novokryvorizhzhia in Donetsk region

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service's "Phoenix" evacuation group evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih community, Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service press service, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the woman born in 1956, rescuers evacuated her pets – dogs, small puppies, and poultry.

"It was important to save every life, so that no living soul would remain under enemy fire," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Recall

In December 2025, the Ministry of Development adopted a decision on the mandatory evacuation of children from 19 settlements in Donetsk Oblast. Approximately 200 people with limited mobility are also being evacuated from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.