The last resident was evacuated from the village of Novokryvorizhzhia in Donetsk region

Exclusive
05:19 PM • 2812 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11307 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 14689 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 22479 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 20784 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 24685 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 32695 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49137 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37052 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34402 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 22479 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 62576 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
The last resident was evacuated from the village of Novokryvorizhzhia in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvorizka community, Donetsk region. The woman, born in 1956, was taken out along with her pets.

The last resident was evacuated from the village of Novokryvorizhzhia in Donetsk region

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service's "Phoenix" evacuation group evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih community, Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service press service, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the woman born in 1956, rescuers evacuated her pets – dogs, small puppies, and poultry.

"It was important to save every life, so that no living soul would remain under enemy fire," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Recall

In December 2025, the Ministry of Development adopted a decision on the mandatory evacuation of children from 19 settlements in Donetsk Oblast. Approximately 200 people with limited mobility are also being evacuated from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Animals
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine