The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

Servicemen who left the military unit without permission before November 29, 2024, can return to service by March 1, 2025, according to a simplified algorithm. After March 1, it will be possible to return to service, but it will be much more difficult and time-consuming, UNN writes.

Details

In November last year, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12095 in the second reading and in general, according to which military personnel who first left military units or deserted can voluntarily return to service.

According to the law, during martial law, military personnel who had arbitrarily left military units or places of service or deserted were allowed to return to service without criminal liability. These rules were in effect until January 1.

Soldiers had to contact their unit or any other unit where they would like to serve and receive permission to return from the commander of the military unit. The military resumed payments of salaries and food, clothing, and other types of support, benefits, and social guarantees.

Rada adopts law on returning to military service from the NW Ukraine

Criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

In January, the Rada passed a draft law on the specifics of military registration of conscripts. In particular, the draft law included a provision extending the deadline for voluntary return to service after the first unauthorized leave from a military unit until March 1, 2025.

Rada adopts law on peculiarities of military registration: what awaits women

SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian reported that if a serviceman stays in the SFO for up to three days, criminal proceedings will not be initiated. And upon returning to service, all payments and benefits will be returned.

SBI: No criminal proceedings will be initiated against servicemen who are in the JFO for up to three days

In addition, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that servicemen who left their units without permission after November 29 would not be able to return to service under a simplified algorithm. They will also not be exempt from criminal liability.

Servicemen who performed JFO after November 29 will not be able to return to service under simplified algorithm - Ministry of Defense

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko reported the day before that at least 300 reports for returning from the JFO had been submitted over the past week.

“In order to speed up the reinstatement of servicemen, we have implemented an electronic report for returning from the combat zone in Army+. There are already 700 thousand servicemen in Army+, and we believe that such a report is a significant personnel reform that has already proven its effectiveness. We have already received 1,000 requests, and thanks to this report, we have seen that many servicemen want to continue serving after the NWC, but, for example, in another unit,” Chernogorenko said.

Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return