The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 17365 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 36605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 74035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44503 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109680 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95921 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111892 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116586 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148563 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115115 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 87714 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 43381 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105103 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55018 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 35679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 74035 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139512 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 13463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 35679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132514 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134403 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162896 views
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18198 views

Servicemen who left their units without permission before November 29, 2024, have until March 1 to return under a simplified procedure. Over the past week, more than 300 applications for return from the CLF have been submitted.

Servicemen who left the military unit without permission before November 29, 2024, can return to service by March 1, 2025, according to a simplified algorithm. After March 1, it will be possible to return to service, but it will be much more difficult and time-consuming, UNN writes.

Details

In November last year, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12095 in the second reading and in general, according to which military personnel who first left military units or deserted can voluntarily return to service.

According to the law, during martial law, military personnel who had arbitrarily left military units or places of service or deserted were allowed to return to service without criminal liability. These rules were in effect until January 1.

Soldiers had to contact their unit or any other unit where they would like to serve and receive permission to return from the commander of the military unit. The military resumed payments of salaries and food, clothing, and other types of support, benefits, and social guarantees.

Rada adopts law on returning to military service from the NW Ukraine21.11.24, 11:32 • 18486 views

Criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

ImageImage

In January, the Rada passed a draft law on the specifics of military registration of conscripts. In particular, the draft law included a provision extending the deadline for voluntary return to service after the first unauthorized leave from a military unit until March 1, 2025.

Rada adopts law on peculiarities of military registration: what awaits women09.01.25, 11:24 • 83756 views

SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian reported that if a serviceman stays in the SFO for up to three days, criminal proceedings will not be initiated. And upon returning to service, all payments and benefits will be returned.

SBI: No criminal proceedings will be initiated against servicemen who are in the JFO for up to three days16.01.25, 13:16 • 28635 views

In addition, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that servicemen who left their units without permission after November 29 would not be able to return to service under a simplified algorithm. They will also not be exempt from criminal liability.

Servicemen who performed JFO after November 29 will not be able to return to service under simplified algorithm - Ministry of Defense28.01.25, 20:49 • 31609 views

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko reported the day before that at least 300 reports for returning from the JFO had been submitted over the past week.

“In order to speed up the reinstatement of servicemen, we have implemented an electronic report for returning from the combat zone in Army+. There are already 700 thousand servicemen in Army+, and we believe that such a report is a significant personnel reform that has already proven its effectiveness. We have already received 1,000 requests, and thanks to this report, we have seen that many servicemen want to continue serving after the NWC, but, for example, in another unit,” Chernogorenko said.

Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return26.02.25, 18:23 • 25844 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

