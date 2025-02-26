ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return

Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21819 views

Until March 1, 2025, servicemen can return from unauthorized absence from their units without criminal liability. Over the past week, more than 300 reports have been submitted through the Army+ app.

Servicemen who have left the military unit without permission may return to service until March 1, 2025 without criminal liability. Over the past week, at least 300 reports have been submitted for returning from the NWC, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

The first thing to say is that the new law, which came into force on November 29, allowed the military who had left their units without permission before that date to return to duty without any responsibility or punishment. Military personnel who voluntarily return are exempt from criminal liability and, most importantly, all social guarantees are restored. I would like to emphasize that this simplified algorithm is valid until March 1 in accordance with the current legislation

 , the statement said.

Now there are three days left to return to service without investigation, without trial.

To speed up the reinstatement of servicemen, we have implemented an electronic report for returning from the combat zone in Army+. There are already 700,000 servicemen in Army+, and we believe that this report is a significant personnel reform that has already proven its effectiveness. We have already received 1,000 requests, and thanks to this report, we have seen that many servicemen after the NWC want to continue serving, but, for example, in another unit

 said Chernogorenko.

According to her, the app allows you to return safely from the NWC to the army, restore your financial and social guarantees, and choose your own unit and transfer if you have a letter of recommendation from a new commander.

I know that commanders who are effectively engaged in recruiting communicate with our citizens who, among other things, return from the NWC at the invitation of such a commander, because the reasons for the NWC can be different, and the motivation of a person to return to service is very important to us

- said the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

She said that over the past week, at least 300 reports for returning from the NWC have already been received. And now these figures are growing rapidly because, firstly, there is a deadline set by law, and secondly, it can be done quickly through the app - technologically, with guarantees that you can immediately get reintegrated into the army.

For those who do not return by the deadline set by law, an investigation will be conducted and a court decision will be issued. The court may allow the return, but it will be necessary to go through the procedure, and in order to do this finally and return to the unit the soldier wants, a written consent of the commander of the unit the soldier left will be required. The investigation can take several months, and during this time the soldier will not receive salary and social guarantees

- Chernogorenko noted.

Recall

UNN wrote that criminal proceedings will not be initiated if a serviceman stays in the NWC for up to three days. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

