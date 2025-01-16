SBI: No criminal proceedings will be initiated against servicemen who are in the JFO for up to three days

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125293 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158109 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154538 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42479 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116733 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114701 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28684 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158110 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154538 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172753 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114701 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116733 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138472 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130434 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147999 views
SBI: No criminal proceedings will be initiated against servicemen who are in the JFO for up to three days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28652 views

Servicemen who stay in the ELF for up to three days will avoid criminal proceedings. Upon returning to service, they will be reinstated with all payments and benefits, and will be given the opportunity to choose a new unit.

If a serviceman stays in the ELF for up to three days, criminal proceedings will not be initiated. And upon returning to service, all payments and benefits will be returned.

This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian in a live broadcast on Kyiv24, UNN reports.

Details

If a person is in the SZH, a serviceman, for up to three days, then criminal proceedings may not be initiated and the serviceman returns to service in his unit, if he returns, of course

According to Sapian, if a soldier stays in the Armed Forces for more than three days, the criminal proceedings will be severe.

If a serviceman applies to the SBI or the military law enforcement service, but makes himself known, the procedure for his full reinstatement in service begins, and accordingly, all benefits are restored, including payments and privileges

The serviceman will have to choose one of the 17 military units designated by the Ministry of Defense or one of the 14 reserve companies of the National Guard of Ukraine, and then the procedure and closure of criminal proceedings will automatically begin.

Recall 

The President of Ukraine plans to sign a law extending the deadline for voluntary return from the NWC until March 1, 2025. According to Iryna Vereshchuk, this will be the last extension of the deadline.

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising