SBI: No criminal proceedings will be initiated against servicemen who are in the JFO for up to three days

If a serviceman stays in the ELF for up to three days, criminal proceedings will not be initiated. And upon returning to service, all payments and benefits will be returned.

This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian in a live broadcast on Kyiv24, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sapian, if a soldier stays in the Armed Forces for more than three days, the criminal proceedings will be severe.

If a serviceman applies to the SBI or the military law enforcement service, but makes himself known, the procedure for his full reinstatement in service begins, and accordingly, all benefits are restored, including payments and privileges - say Sapian.

The serviceman will have to choose one of the 17 military units designated by the Ministry of Defense or one of the 14 reserve companies of the National Guard of Ukraine, and then the procedure and closure of criminal proceedings will automatically begin.

Recall

The President of Ukraine plans to sign a law extending the deadline for voluntary return from the NWC until March 1, 2025. According to Iryna Vereshchuk, this will be the last extension of the deadline.