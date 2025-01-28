Servicemen who performed JFO after November 29 will not be able to return to service under simplified algorithm - Ministry of Defense

Servicemen who left their units without permission after November 29 will not be able to return to service under a simplified algorithm. They will also not be able to be released from criminal liability. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Servicemen who have left their military unit without permission for the first time have until March 1, 2025 to return to service without criminal liability and transfer to another unit. However, this simplified algorithm does not apply to servicemen who committed AWOL after November 29, 2024 - the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is noted that servicemen who committed IEDs after November 29, even if it is their first IED, cannot return to service and be released from criminal liability under a quick simplified algorithm.

The Ministry of Defense reports that such servicemen must go through a general procedure that includes:

obtaining a written consent of the commander of the unit that the serviceman left without permission or of the reserve battalion to which the serviceman will be sent for reinstatement;

conducting an investigation of criminal proceedings;

a court decision based on a petition filed by the prosecutor on whether or not to release a military from liability.

"Only after a court decision, the military will be reinstated in service, including the return of cash payments and social guarantees that were suspended after the commander filed an application for AWOL. Military who committed AWOL after November 29 may have to wait several months for reinstatement. Until then, they will not receive their salaries and other guarantees," the ministry said.

Recall

In November 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12095 in the second reading and in general , according to which conscripts who first left military units or deserted can voluntarily return to service.

In January, the Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return to service of military personnel who had left without permission until March 1.