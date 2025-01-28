ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Popular news
Servicemen who performed JFO after November 29 will not be able to return to service under simplified algorithm - Ministry of Defense

Servicemen who performed JFO after November 29 will not be able to return to service under simplified algorithm - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 31615 views

Soldiers who left the unit without permission after November 29 will not be able to return under a simplified procedure. They will have to undergo a full investigation and obtain a court decision to be reinstated in service.

Servicemen who left their units without permission after November 29 will not be able to return to service under a simplified algorithm. They will also not be able to be released from criminal liability. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Servicemen who have left their military unit without permission for the first time have until March 1, 2025 to return to service without criminal liability and transfer to another unit. However, this simplified algorithm does not apply to servicemen who committed AWOL after November 29, 2024 

- the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is noted that servicemen who committed IEDs after November 29, even if it is their first IED, cannot return to service and be released from criminal liability under a quick simplified algorithm.

The Ministry of Defense reports that such servicemen must go through a general procedure that includes:

obtaining a written consent of the commander of the unit that the serviceman left without permission or of the reserve battalion to which the serviceman will be sent for reinstatement;

conducting an investigation of criminal proceedings;

a court decision based on a petition filed by the prosecutor on whether or not to release a military from liability.

"Only after a court decision, the military will be reinstated in service, including the return of cash payments and social guarantees that were suspended after the commander filed an application for AWOL. Military who committed AWOL after November 29 may have to wait several months for reinstatement. Until then, they will not receive their salaries and other guarantees," the ministry said.

Recall

In November 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12095 in the second reading and in general , according to which conscripts who first left military units or deserted can voluntarily return to service.

In January, the Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return to service of military personnel who had left without permission until March 1.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

