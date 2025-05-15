Russian officials continue to reiterate the recent call by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to base future negotiations with Ukraine on the terms of the "Istanbul Protocols" of early 2022. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts note that these demands of Russia imply the complete capitulation of Ukraine. They recall the statement of the Russian Ambassador at Large, Rodion Miroshnik, according to which the draft "Istanbul Protocols" could be the basis for an agreement on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Miroshnik repeats Putin's call from May 11 to "resume" direct negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 in response to a joint proposal from the United States, Ukraine and Europe on May 10 for a minimum 30-day general ceasefire - indicate in ISW.

They recall that the draft "Istanbul Protocols" prohibited Ukraine from "accepting foreign military personnel, instructors and weapons systems." At the same time, Russia demanded that the guarantor states "terminate international treaties and agreements incompatible with Ukraine's permanent neutrality," including agreements on military assistance.

"Putin, Miroshnik, and other Russian officials continue to demand Ukraine's complete capitulation, trying to secure Russia's strategic goals by dragging out negotiations while continuing to make gains on the battlefield," the analysts summarize.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

