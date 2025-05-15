$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

The Kremlin will defend the terms of the "Istanbul Protocols" during negotiations with Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

According to analysts, Russian officials continue to demand Ukraine's complete capitulation, attempting to secure Russia's strategic goals by prolonging negotiations.

The Kremlin will defend the terms of the "Istanbul Protocols" during negotiations with Ukraine - ISW

Russian officials continue to reiterate the recent call by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to base future negotiations with Ukraine on the terms of the "Istanbul Protocols" of early 2022. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts note that these demands of Russia imply the complete capitulation of Ukraine. They recall the statement of the Russian Ambassador at Large, Rodion Miroshnik, according to which the draft "Istanbul Protocols" could be the basis for an agreement on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Miroshnik repeats Putin's call from May 11 to "resume" direct negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 in response to a joint proposal from the United States, Ukraine and Europe on May 10 for a minimum 30-day general ceasefire

- indicate in ISW.

The President of Brazil told Putin that he intends to fully contribute to the success of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine14.05.25, 21:57 • 2872 views

They recall that the draft "Istanbul Protocols" prohibited Ukraine from "accepting foreign military personnel, instructors and weapons systems." At the same time, Russia demanded that the guarantor states "terminate international treaties and agreements incompatible with Ukraine's permanent neutrality," including agreements on military assistance.

"Putin, Miroshnik, and other Russian officials continue to demand Ukraine's complete capitulation, trying to secure Russia's strategic goals by dragging out negotiations while continuing to make gains on the battlefield," the analysts summarize.

Let's remind

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP14.05.25, 22:16 • 3042 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
