Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 11868 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 23011 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 28137 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 48643 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 59363 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 58784 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63058 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67662 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 113543 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40110 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

The Kremlin stated that the Russian Federation immediately supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire, but with nuances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2866 views

Putin's spokesman Peskov said that Russia immediately supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, not a partial one.

The Kremlin stated that the Russian Federation immediately supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire, but with nuances

The Kremlin stated that the Russian Federation allegedly immediately supported the idea of a 30-day truce, but with nuances. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

The Russian Federation immediately supported the idea of a 30-day truce with the need to take into account the nuances 

- Peskov said.

Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko09.05.25, 20:54 • 5502 views

Let's add

In addition, Peskov added that the Russian military is analyzing the situation related to the alleged attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the background of the "truce" announced by the Russian Federation.

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media09.05.25, 20:30 • 7516 views

Let us remind you

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported that Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the ceasefire must be complete and unconditional.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Europe
United States
Ukraine
