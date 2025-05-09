The Kremlin stated that the Russian Federation allegedly immediately supported the idea of a 30-day truce, but with nuances. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

The Russian Federation immediately supported the idea of a 30-day truce with the need to take into account the nuances - Peskov said.

Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko

Let's add

In addition, Peskov added that the Russian military is analyzing the situation related to the alleged attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the background of the "truce" announced by the Russian Federation.

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

Let us remind you

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported that Ukraine's position remains unchanged - the ceasefire must be complete and unconditional.