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The Kremlin presented a fake "report" on war crimes in Bucha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation called the Russian propaganda "report" on Bucha a collection of manipulations and lies. The Russian Federation plans to use the pseudo-investigation at the UN.

The Kremlin presented a fake "report" on war crimes in Bucha

Following another intensification of the information campaign denying russia's war crimes in the Kyiv region in 2022, the Kremlin presented a propaganda "report" filled with manipulations and fake claims about the events in Bucha. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document was presented at the state-run propaganda news agency TASS with the active assistance of russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was authored by the so-called "International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis."

This structure is exclusively a propaganda entity created by the Kremlin and has no legal status or recognition whatsoever. The "report" itself is also a collection of manipulations and lies. In particular, deceased civilians are declared to have been "Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel" or to have "died of illnesses." The report's authors also cynically claim that Ukrainian soldiers deliberately killed elderly people in the Kyiv region in order to later blame russia for it

- the CCD states.

Two Russian soldiers suspected of raping and murdering a woman during the occupation of Bucha28.07.26, 16:05 • 3837 views

They emphasize that the occupiers are disguising the fake report as a "legal document" containing "irrefutable evidence" in order to give it weight in the information space. At the same time, russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson maria zakharova has already stated that they intend to use this pseudo-investigation at the UN General Assembly as an official position.

"Such measures are part of the Kremlin's systematic strategy. In an attempt to blur the evidentially confirmed mass killings of civilians, russia is creating a parallel information reality to justify its own war crimes before a foreign audience," the CCD concludes.

To recap

russia has launched another stage of an information campaign aimed at discrediting international investigations and denying the war crimes committed by the russian army in Bucha.

Fighters of the "Scythian Griffins" Regiment hunted down a high-ranking Russian colonel who commanded war criminals in Bucha21.08.26, 18:11 • 16085 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
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