The International Civil Aviation Organization will continue to consider the case of the downing of flight PS752 in Iran - Sybiha
Iran tried to avoid responsibility by denying the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council. However, the case will be considered on the merits in favor of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has decided to continue the consideration of the case of the downing of flight PS752, rejecting Tehran's attempts to avoid responsibility. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, despite Iran's attempts to deny the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council, Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain received support in the case.
Today at ICAO, we prevented Iran from evading responsibility for the downing of flight PS752. Iran tried to deny the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council. But the Council decided in favor of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain, moving the case to consideration on the merits
This decision opens the way for a detailed examination of the issue and further legal steps.
Ukraine emphasizes that they will continue to work together to establish justice and bring those responsible to justice.
We will continue to work together to hold Iran accountable
On January 8, 2020, in the sky over Iran, the military of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a civilian plane of flight PS752 of the airline "International Airlines of Ukraine" with two surface-to-air missiles. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Iran.
