The Independent named "more profitable" alternatives to Airbnb for holidays with friends and family

For those travelers who are tired of the giant vacation rental company Airbnb, there are many alternatives. The publication The Independent has compiled its list for every taste, offering various options - from yurts in the sphere of eco-tourism to luxurious boutique hotels, reports UNN.

The avid surge in the tourism industry in "attractive for recreation" countries sometimes encounters forced regulation from local administrations, which has recently significantly limited the level of Airbnb service. Among similar examples is the decision of the Spanish government to instruct the online short-term rental service to remove almost 66,000 of its properties.

On the other hand, even with a choice, there are stories of unfair conditions that ruin travelers' impressions.

However, as it turns out, there are various alternatives to Airbnb that also offer unique accommodation for travelers in different parts of the world.

So, booking websites for every taste and need - from "alone with nature" to a luxurious villa.

Home exchange

The Kindred service will help with this relatively new trend. Among the offers is the option "Travel like a local."

Staying in real people's homes allows you to stay in better places at a lower price, and also adds individuality.

The Kindred concept works on a credit basis, which you earn by hosting guests and spend when you stay. Each home is vetted, and if you host guests, Kindred will ensure your home is professionally cleaned before you return. To start "home exchange," you need to register for free. Once the service participant status is available, five credits are offered.

Cleaning and service fees are $270 for two nights.

Outdoor recreation with Unplugged service

"Lock your phone and relax comfortably in nature" is a slogan that suits a relative newcomer in the field of alternative accommodation, the Unplugged service, which is currently actively helping travelers to "detox" in beautiful wooden houses. We are talking about locations scattered throughout the UK.

Prices - from £450 (over $590) for a three or four-night stay.

Among the examples is a cozy cottage in Staffordshire "with stunning views and easily accessible walking trails."

Villa search - Simpson Travel service

Advantageously located idyllic privacy - for couples, families and large groups, as well as those without a car, or with convenience for teenagers. All this is offered by the Simpson Travel service. It is possible to choose a flight and villa package or accommodation only.

Included pleasant bonuses that "will help make your vacation as relaxing as possible":

luggage included;

insurance without deductible for a rented car;

a welcome package waiting at the chosen villa.

Among the offers that orient by prices - £3570 for 7 nights in a villa among the Tuscan hills.

Booking on the Simpson Travel website.

Best boutique hotels from Kip Hideaways

For those looking for a choice in a carefully curated list of accommodations, Kip, with many years of experience in boutique tourism, will help.

Among the examples of offers is an "elegant townhouse consisting of three apartments, overlooking Mumbles Bay in Swansea."

To book accommodation, you need to become a club member, which costs a little over $26 per year.

New offers in the collection of places of the Kip service.

Snaptrip will help those who travel spontaneously

Snaptrip claims that if an urgent decision to leave arises, the service will help customers find the official lowest prices online for every available accommodation.

Property search can be done by location or on the go, which simplifies "last minute" departures.

In the list:

beach cottages;

wooden houses;

places with a pool.

All this and more - book with instant confirmation. The platform allows you to filter dog-friendly accommodation options.

Offer with price: a cottage in Buxton (a resort town in Derbyshire, UK) with a convenient location. From £72 (about $95) per night.

Canopy and Stars is rated by the publication as the best for glamping

For those who want to relax in nature without sacrificing sophistication, Canopy and Stars responsibly offers "every treehouse, cottage, and shepherd's hut."

The company offers a collection of unique and creative places to stay in nature, from waterfront retreats to budget options, including many with outdoor baths and hot tubs.

Among the examples - for a family vacation or a vacation with friends in Cornwall, try this safari-style tent. From £199 per night.

Book here.

Best for historical whimsy - this could be The Landmark Trust

Estates are offered, with original character and lovingly preserved features over centuries. The Landmark Trust takes care of historical sites, so clients will be able to walk through the residential wing of Cawood Castle, "where Cardinal Wolsey was arrested by Henry VIII for treason." Or visit medieval longhouses, artillery forts, and the homes of great writers such as poets Robert and Elizabeth Browning.

Prices - from £344 (over $451) per night.

Here is the booking.

Paws and Stay - for those who are tired of leaving their pet when going on vacation

The company has compiled a list of properties across the UK that have been personally vetted by their team of dog lovers and owners. These include enclosed gardens and nearby pubs.

And also - "walks right from your door so your dog has as happy a stay as you do." Popular locations include Scotland, Kent, and the Cotswolds.

Example location and price: a cottage with an outdoor bar in Whitstable, Kent - from £220 ($288) per night.

Book here.

