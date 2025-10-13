Alaska bunker transformed into a "Disney castle": construction took 40 years to complete

In Alaska, there is a house whose exterior decoration harks back to the fairy-tale plots of Disney cartoons. But these decorations are actually the result of 40 years of inspired work – the fairy-tale house began as a bunker, whose primary task was to keep its owner warm. This is reported by UNN with reference to Realtor.

In distant Alaska stands an unusual house that looks as if it was transported directly from a Disney cartoon. Its turrets, colorful walls, and winding garden paths would serve as perfect backdrops for a fairy-tale film. But in reality, this cozy complex is the result of a 40-year history of hard work and belief in artistic wonder.

Homeowners Greg and Susie Zimmerman have spent decades building, rebuilding, and perfecting their little "village in the woods" in Fairbanks, Alaska. - notes Realtor, a publication that writes about real estate objects in various parts of the world.

How the house appeared

In this harsh area, the fairy-tale house began as an underground bunker-style dwelling. Owner Greg, a civil servant, lived in it in 1980, with only a wood-burning stove for heat. But eventually, the place became the foundation of a 3165 square foot (almost 300 sq.m) house.

Thanks to Susie, Greg's companion, who was passionate about creating her dream home, a house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms was formed. And also an unusual attached area, with more than 150 varieties of perennial, biennial plants, shrubs and trees. All this now creates a cinematic atmosphere on the estate, striking with a kaleidoscope of colors during the short Alaskan summer.

The owners themselves sought inspiration and created a "fairy tale" with their own hands

The fairy-tale castle was created gradually. As owner Susie explains, she flipped through the pages of Architectural Digest and passed ideas on to her husband Greg.

There was never a clear design plan for the home; it just changed whenever an idea came to mind. - the material says.

They learned through trial and error what worked and what didn't for their lifestyle.

Everything we didn't like, we changed to make it right. We closed a window, moved a door. We just made it work for us. - says Susie.

We didn't build it to sell, show, or impress. We built it to be something we love to live in, and it loves us back. - explains Greg.

Much of the finishing, from carved cabinets to detailed trim, was done by Greg.

The last addition was completed in 2008, although the couple continued to improve the property.

As a result, the house became like a Disneyland set. The owners got a unique environment that resembles a miniature fairy-tale village hidden among the trees.

"We had over 150 people come through... Anyone who wanted to see it, we showed them the house and garden," Susie says.

This is the most unique house from an artistic point of view that I have ever reviewed. - notes sales agent Christine Timm of Broker Associates of Fairbanks.

After decades of caring for their home and entering a new chapter of life, Greg and Susie decided to pass their home on to the next caretaker to ensure its care.

Garden and snow care... it's become a routine. I never want to get to the point where we can't keep it the way we want it. - explained the owner of the fairy-tale castle.

The wild house, which was built for decades and turned into a "Disneyland" house, is being put on the market for $750,000.

