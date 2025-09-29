High Castle Park-Monument in Lviv to be protected from destruction: large-scale reconstruction planned

To counteract possible destruction, the mound - an artificial embankment on High Castle, which began to be built in the second half of the 19th century - will be specially strengthened. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Lviv City Council.

In Lviv, preparations are underway for the reconstruction of the 120-year-old artificial embankment (kopets) in the High Castle park-monument. Due to the detected threat of landslides and destruction, and in order to prevent dangerous exploitation by visitors, a project was formed, which, according to the press service of the Lviv City Council, has already been "submitted to the DREAM system."

The city hopes to start work in 2026. This was stated, in particular, by Halyna Mykytchak, head of the environmental department at the Lviv City Council.

It is believed that the history of High Castle in Lviv begins in ancient times. The place was arranged as a defensive fortress, which was the residence of King Lev Danylovych of Rus' - the son of King Danylo Halytskyi. The High Castle monument itself in Lviv was built in the second half of the 14th century.

It was built at the behest of King Casimir III the Great, the last representative of the Polish Piast dynasty. According to official information from the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources, the artificial embankment (Kopets) began to be built in 1869, but the work continued until 1900. The Kopets was created by embankment, but no drainage was installed. Over many years of operation, the embankment gradually collapsed.

