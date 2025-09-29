$41.480.01
Exclusive
02:44 PM
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM
High Castle Park-Monument in Lviv to be protected from destruction: large-scale reconstruction planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

In Lviv, plans are underway to reinforce the mound at High Castle to prevent landslides and destruction. The reconstruction project for the 120-year-old embankment has already been submitted, with work expected to begin in 2026.

High Castle Park-Monument in Lviv to be protected from destruction: large-scale reconstruction planned

To counteract possible destruction, the mound - an artificial embankment on High Castle, which began to be built in the second half of the 19th century - will be specially strengthened. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Lviv City Council.

Details

In Lviv, preparations are underway for the reconstruction of the 120-year-old artificial embankment (kopets) in the High Castle park-monument. Due to the detected threat of landslides and destruction, and in order to prevent dangerous exploitation by visitors, a project was formed, which, according to the press service of the Lviv City Council, has already been "submitted to the DREAM system."

Ukrainian company reconstructs 43-kilometer road section in Moldova: details of the agreement14.08.25, 08:51 • 3305 views

The city hopes to start work in 2026. This was stated, in particular, by Halyna Mykytchak, head of the environmental department at the Lviv City Council.

Reference

It is believed that the history of High Castle in Lviv begins in ancient times. The place was arranged as a defensive fortress, which was the residence of King Lev Danylovych of Rus' - the son of King Danylo Halytskyi. The High Castle monument itself in Lviv was built in the second half of the 14th century.

It was built at the behest of King Casimir III the Great, the last representative of the Polish Piast dynasty. According to official information from the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources, the artificial embankment (Kopets) began to be built in 1869, but the work continued until 1900. The Kopets was created by embankment, but no drainage was installed. Over many years of operation, the embankment gradually collapsed.

Recall

In August, it became known that the large-scale reconstruction of the Darnytskyi bridge in Kyiv is nearing completion.

Historic Boston church to be converted into affordable housing20.09.25, 14:28 • 4170 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWeather and environment
Lviv