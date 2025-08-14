Ukrainian company reconstructs 43-kilometer road section in Moldova: details of the agreement

The Ukrainian company "Avtomagistral-Pivden" and the National Road Administration of Moldova have signed an agreement for the reconstruction of a 43-kilometer section of the R34 highway, which leads to the port of Giurgiulesti. This was reported by the company's press service on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The repair works are financed by the European Investment Bank (EBRD). The total value of the contract is 57.1 million euros. The section of the highway is located between the cities of Cahul and Cantemir.

The R-34 highway runs along the border with Romania, where there are 6 checkpoints. The restoration of the highway is important not only for the development of local communities, but also for improving logistics between Moldova and the EU – the statement says.

The company "Avtomagistral-Pivden" has been operating in Moldova since 2019. This is their third contract in this neighboring state to Ukraine.

Currently, we are completing work on the bypass of the city of Vulcănești – as promised – ahead of the deadline specified in the contract - said Mykola Tymofeev, CEO of Avtomagistral-Pivden.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine and Romania agreed to intensify work on the construction of a bridge over the Tisa River.