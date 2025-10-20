Stained glass, stone, and a cascading waterfall: an artist-designed ranch in the "heart of California" is looking for a new owner

On the border of Joshua Tree National Park in the USA, there is a residence with several small dwellings designed by an artist, creating the impression of "being in a work of art." The property, along with the buildings, is again for sale after many years, and among the interesting aspects is that the place has space for new architectural self-expression or the addition of practical updates to the living space.

In the heart of the Yucca Valley complex, California, on the border of Joshua Tree National Park, is located the "Dream Catcher Ranch." Designed by an artist, the residence features penny-tiled floors, stone and glass bottle walls, and sculptural tin ceilings that create the feeling of being in a work of art.

The ranch covers an area of 5 acres and includes several different dwellings. Among them are:

a large dome tent;

a guest house;

a swimming pool with built-in bar stools;

a waterfall and a spa, surrounded by boulders.

It is interesting that these boulders form a natural grotto around the pool. This grotto is built into the ground and equipped with a "cascading waterfall."

Thus, in the Western Hills area, this estate was named "Dream Catcher Ranch." The main house was built in 1957. Its design was commissioned by an artist.

According to eyewitnesses, the interior is truly impressive. You can find many things there:

sculptural walls;

built-in stones;

multi-colored glass bottles in wall compositions;

mosaic floors filled with pennies;

exquisite wood and tin ceilings.

Comment from a real estate agent

It is believed that the woman who owned the house before my client viewed the house as her canvas. It was an expression of her artistic abilities, and the name "Dream Catcher Ranch" was given because, as they say, much of her inspiration came from her dreams. - explained Reagan Richter, a representative of Compass.

An interesting detail. In addition to the 5-acre ranch, there is also an adjacent 2.06-acre plot of land. It is also currently included in the sale.

This is an income-generating property. It can be used as a private retreat, for holding retreats, or as a vacation spot. - the explanation states.

The property was last sold in April 2021 for $1.99 million. It is now listed for sale at $1.35 million.

