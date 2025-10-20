$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 34107 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18765 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22803 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6286 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23812 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25642 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64283 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104250 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Stained glass, stone, and a cascading waterfall: an artist-designed ranch in the "heart of California" is looking for a new owner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

In California, on the border of Joshua Tree National Park, the artist-designed "Dream Catcher" ranch is for sale. The 5-acre property, which includes several residences, is offered for $1.35 million.

Stained glass, stone, and a cascading waterfall: an artist-designed ranch in the "heart of California" is looking for a new owner

On the border of Joshua Tree National Park in the USA, there is a residence with several small dwellings designed by an artist, creating the impression of "being in a work of art." The property, along with the buildings, is again for sale after many years, and among the interesting aspects is that the place has space for new architectural self-expression or the addition of practical updates to the living space.

UNN reports with reference to Realtor.

Details

In the heart of the Yucca Valley complex, California, on the border of Joshua Tree National Park, is located the "Dream Catcher Ranch." Designed by an artist, the residence features penny-tiled floors, stone and glass bottle walls, and sculptural tin ceilings that create the feeling of being in a work of art.

The ranch covers an area of 5 acres and includes several different dwellings. Among them are:

  • a large dome tent;
    • a guest house;
      • a swimming pool with built-in bar stools;
        • a waterfall and a spa, surrounded by boulders.

          It is interesting that these boulders form a natural grotto around the pool. This grotto is built into the ground and equipped with a "cascading waterfall."

          Thus, in the Western Hills area, this estate was named "Dream Catcher Ranch." The main house was built in 1957. Its design was commissioned by an artist.

          Alaska bunker transformed into a "Disney castle": construction took 40 years to complete13.10.25, 13:02 • 5347 views

          According to eyewitnesses, the interior is truly impressive. You can find many things there:

          • sculptural walls;
            • built-in stones;
              • multi-colored glass bottles in wall compositions;
                • mosaic floors filled with pennies;
                  • exquisite wood and tin ceilings.

                    Comment from a real estate agent

                    It is believed that the woman who owned the house before my client viewed the house as her canvas. It was an expression of her artistic abilities, and the name "Dream Catcher Ranch" was given because, as they say, much of her inspiration came from her dreams.

                    - explained Reagan Richter, a representative of Compass.

                    An interesting detail. In addition to the 5-acre ranch, there is also an adjacent 2.06-acre plot of land. It is also currently included in the sale.

                    This is an income-generating property. It can be used as a private retreat, for holding retreats, or as a vacation spot.

                    - the explanation states.

                    The property was last sold in April 2021 for $1.99 million. It is now listed for sale at $1.35 million.

                    Recall

                    The famous mid-century modern estate in Palm Springs, California, which once belonged to Hollywood actor William Holden, is listed for sale for $10.99 million.

                    How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics18.10.25, 12:59 • 46292 views

                    Ihor Telezhnikov

                    News of the WorldReal Estate
                    California
                    United States