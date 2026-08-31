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The Icelandic parliament will discuss the results of the referendum on joining the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

52.8% of Icelanders opposed resuming negotiations with the EU. Parliament will discuss the further fate of the application, which has not been officially withdrawn.

The Icelandic parliament will discuss the results of the referendum on joining the EU

The Icelandic Parliament will discuss the future of the country's application to join the European Union after the majority of citizens opposed resuming negotiations with Brussels. Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir said this, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the referendum results, 52.8% of voters opposed resuming EU accession negotiations, while 47.2% supported the proposal. Turnout was 82.5%.

In Iceland, high turnout in the referendum on negotiations with the EU: preliminary results show 50.4% are ready to say "yes"30.08.26, 00:15 • 7606 views

Frostadóttir said that the government would discuss with the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee what to do with Iceland's application, which has still not been officially withdrawn.

There will be no EU accession negotiations for now

We will discuss with the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee how best to close this chapter. We do not intend to make any final decisions on this matter

– the prime minister said.

Frostadóttir stressed that the referendum results would be respected, meaning that under the current government, negotiations on Iceland's accession to the EU will not resume. At the same time, she said, the issue of membership is likely to become a topic again in the next parliamentary elections.

Iceland began negotiations to join the EU in 2009, but they were suspended in 2013. However, the country has never officially withdrawn its membership application.

Icelanders Reject Resuming EU Accession Talks - RUV30.08.26, 16:07 • 3860 views

Stepan Haftko

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