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Icelanders Reject Resuming EU Accession Talks - RUV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

52.8% of Icelanders voted against resuming negotiations on joining the EU, while 47.2% supported the initiative. Reykjavík was the only region to vote "yes".

Icelanders Reject Resuming EU Accession Talks - RUV

Iceland rejected the resumption of membership negotiations with the European Union in the referendum. This was reported by the public broadcaster RUV, according to UNN.

Details

The question on the ballot was: "Should Iceland resume negotiations on joining the European Union?" Some 47.2% voted in favor of resuming the negotiations, while 52.8% of Icelanders voted against. The difference was approximately 12,700 votes

According to RUV, the voting results are already known in all constituencies. The only region where a majority of voters supported the referendum was the country's capital, Reykjavík, reports Associated Press.

Context

On Saturday, August 29, Iceland's residents began voting on whether to resume membership negotiations with the European Union in a referendum testing the bloc's geopolitical appeal.

As of the morning of August 30, 50.4% had voted in favor of the referendum, while 49.6% voted against.

Earlier, 51.3% of Icelanders supported resuming negotiations on joining the EU.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
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