In Iceland, high turnout in the referendum on negotiations with the EU: preliminary results show 50.4% are ready to say "yes"

In Iceland, voters are actively casting ballots on August 29 in a referendum on resuming negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union, with queues forming at polling stations. Yle reports this, citing its correspondent and Icelandic public broadcaster RUV, writes UNN.

Details

Even before election day, a record number of citizens had cast their ballots early—approximately one in four Icelanders. After polling stations opened on Saturday, queues also began forming outside some of them.

Iceland to vote on resuming EU accession talks amid fears over Trump

The referendum is to determine whether Iceland should resume negotiations on EU membership. The latest polls indicate an almost even split: 50.4% are ready to support continuing the negotiations, while 49.6% oppose it.

The referendum result remains unpredictable

As recently as Friday, the polls showed the opposite picture—among voters who had made up their minds, 51.6% planned to vote against resuming the negotiations, while 48.4% planned to support them.

The preliminary referendum results are expected overnight into Sunday, August 30. The final voting results may be announced on Sunday morning.

Iceland votes on whether to resume EU accession talks