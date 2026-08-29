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Iceland votes on whether to resume EU accession talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Icelanders are deciding whether to resume negotiations on EU membership. The referendum result could affect the bloc’s geopolitical appeal.

Iceland votes on whether to resume EU accession talks

In Iceland, residents began voting on Saturday on whether to resume membership negotiations with the European Union in a referendum testing the bloc's geopolitical appeal, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Polls indicate that the decision will be made by a narrow margin, with opponents of membership slightly ahead of their rivals, according to the latest Gallup poll. Joining the EU would require a second referendum after the negotiations are completed, as well as the approval of all current members.

Iceland to vote on resuming EU accession talks amid fears over Trump24.08.26, 07:43 • 12188 views

The campaign has focused on preserving the Atlantic country's control over its vast fishing and agricultural resources, which are adapted to Arctic conditions. Supporters of potential membership emphasize the prospects of lower inflation and interest rates, as well as possible stability benefits from potentially exchanging its currency for the euro.

Given the 13-year pause in EU enlargement, the longest in the bloc's history, a green light to resume talks with one of Europe's wealthiest countries per capita would help dispel doubts about the union's declining geopolitical appeal. A “No” vote would be a blow at a time when the EU is seeking to accelerate the accession process, the publication writes.

As US President Donald Trump seeks neighboring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, Iceland's choice has taken on additional significance because of the volcanic island's strategic location and traditionally stronger American cultural ties than those of other Scandinavian countries. The US military withdrew its forces from Keflavik Air Base in 2006, and Iceland has never had its own army.

Membership in the European Economic Area already gives Iceland access to the EU single market, with the bloc taking two-thirds of its exports, while the US share is 9%, according to World Trade Organization data.

The country, with a population of just under 400,000, applied for EU membership in 2009 after the collapse of its major banks, seeking economic support as the financial crisis plunged it into its deepest recession since gaining independence in 1944. Negotiations were frozen in 2013, but were put back on the agenda after a change of government in late 2024.

The National Electoral Commission is expected to publish the official results around noon on Sunday.

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Julia Shramko

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