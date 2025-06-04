The two most heated front directions: where the main battles are concentrated - General Staff data

Almost half of the fighting on the front today is in two directions - Pokrovsky and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 4 p.m. on June 4, UNN writes.

The aggressor continues to adhere to its plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine, continues to put pressure on the positions of our units. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to disrupt the enemy's actions, inflict losses on him in manpower and equipment. In total, 67 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

As a result of shelling from the territory of the russian federation, as indicated, border settlements were affected, in particular Bobylivka, Pokrovka, Turya of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance twice in the area of Vovchansk, the battle is currently ongoing.

The Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance on the Kupyansk direction in the area of Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske. Fighting is currently ongoing in nine locations.

In the Siversky direction, two combat clashes have taken place near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes took place today in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one assault by the invaders, two more are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar, making seven attempts to improve its position. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 15 enemy attacks. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka were subjected to air strikes by guided aerial bombs.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops eight times near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka and Novopil, and also launched air strikes on the areas of Novopol and Novodarivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypilske direction, enemy aircraft launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Novodandriivka and Kamyanske came under attack by unguided air missiles.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and carried out 88 artillery shellings. Currently, fighting is ongoing in two locations," the statement said.

