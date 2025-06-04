$41.640.02
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4630 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11651 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10439 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15427 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27606 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34354 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36285 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82907 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39401 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43103 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

The two most heated front directions: where the main battles are concentrated - General Staff data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost half of the battles today are taking place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy is actively attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders, trying to break through the defense.

The two most heated front directions: where the main battles are concentrated - General Staff data

Almost half of the fighting on the front today is in two directions - Pokrovsky and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 4 p.m. on June 4, UNN writes.

The aggressor continues to adhere to its plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine, continues to put pressure on the positions of our units. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to disrupt the enemy's actions, inflict losses on him in manpower and equipment. In total, 67 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

As a result of shelling from the territory of the russian federation, as indicated, border settlements were affected, in particular Bobylivka, Pokrovka, Turya of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance twice in the area of Vovchansk, the battle is currently ongoing.

The Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance on the Kupyansk direction in the area of Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske. Fighting is currently ongoing in nine locations.

In the Siversky direction, two combat clashes have taken place near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske since the beginning of the day. The Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes took place today in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one assault by the invaders, two more are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar, making seven attempts to improve its position. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 15 enemy attacks. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka were subjected to air strikes by guided aerial bombs.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops eight times near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka and Novopil, and also launched air strikes on the areas of Novopol and Novodarivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypilske direction, enemy aircraft launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Novodandriivka and Kamyanske came under attack by unguided air missiles.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and carried out 88 artillery shellings. Currently, fighting is ongoing in two locations," the statement said.

Russia lost 1020 soldiers and more than 220 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff04.06.25, 08:00 • 2560 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
