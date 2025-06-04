Russia lost 1020 soldiers and more than 220 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost more than 1,000 of its soldiers, as well as hundreds of pieces of equipment and weapons, on the front line in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 991820 (+1020) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10884 (+3)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22678 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 28711 (+88)

MLRS ‒ 1402 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1176 (0)

aircraft ‒ 413 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 38924 (+176)

cruise missiles ‒ 3271 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 50730 (+123)

special equipment ‒ 3907 (+2)

Data are being updated.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian assault troops of the 225th OShP eliminated a well-fortified company stronghold of the occupiers in the Kursk direction. A RB-301B electronic warfare station was also hit and enemy guns with BC were destroyed.

Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi