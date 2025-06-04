Russia lost 1020 soldiers and more than 220 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

$41.620.09
The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention
05:30 AM • 4154 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 19679 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 39716 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 33317 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209450 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 160687 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 261043 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129848 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232510 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141786 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

June 3, 08:34 PM • 14533 views

Russians occupied two more settlements in Sumy region – DeepState

June 3, 09:59 PM • 12386 views

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

June 3, 10:42 PM • 14828 views

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

12:23 AM • 14389 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

02:32 AM • 12537 views
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 85121 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156696 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 209450 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 261043 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 220162 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 48040 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 156696 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 123388 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 125641 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 110244 views
Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Russia lost 1020 soldiers and more than 220 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated more than a thousand Russian soldiers. Dozens of tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment of the occupiers were also destroyed.

Russia lost 1020 soldiers and more than 220 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost more than 1,000 of its soldiers, as well as hundreds of pieces of equipment and weapons, on the front line in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 991820 (+1020) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10884 (+3)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22678 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28711 (+88)
          • MLRS ‒ 1402 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1176 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 413 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 38924 (+176)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3271 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 50730 (+123)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3907 (+2)

                              Data are being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Ukrainian assault troops of the 225th OShP eliminated a well-fortified company stronghold of the occupiers in the Kursk direction. A RB-301B electronic warfare station was also hit and enemy guns with BC were destroyed.

                              Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi03.06.25, 17:32 • 2700 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
