Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of 2025, the total losses of the Russian occupation forces at the front have reached 200,000 people. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

200,000 people - the total losses of the enemy since the beginning of this year. I thank every Ukrainian soldier for their professionalism - the post reads.

Let us remind you

On June 2, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 12 aircraft in the war with Ukraine. It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.03.25 are approximately 990,800 (+1,100) liquidated personnel.