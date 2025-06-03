Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi

$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103661 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 116012 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193573 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103051 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209107 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131170 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136481 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126809 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235696 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 103632 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173116 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 91850 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 81500 views
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 24235 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75232 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 103661 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 193573 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 174075 views
CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 14347 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75232 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 92548 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 104301 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 94020 views
Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the total losses of Russian troops at the front since the beginning of 2025 amounted to 200,000 people. On June 2, the occupiers lost 1,100 soldiers and 12 aircraft in a day.

Russian Federation losses since the beginning of the year exceeded 200,000 people - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of 2025, the total losses of the Russian occupation forces at the front have reached 200,000 people. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

200,000 people - the total losses of the enemy since the beginning of this year. I thank every Ukrainian soldier for their professionalism 

- the post reads.

Let us remind you

On June 2, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 12 aircraft in the war with Ukraine. It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.03.25 are approximately 990,800 (+1,100) liquidated personnel.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
