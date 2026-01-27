$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
The home of the Czech Parliament Speaker was ironically marked on Google Maps as "Organization for the Support of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

The private residence of Tomio Okamura, Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, was marked on Google Maps as "Organization for the Support of Ukraine." This occurred after his statements regarding Ukraine and a pro-Ukrainian demonstration.

The home of the Czech Parliament Speaker was ironically marked on Google Maps as "Organization for the Support of Ukraine"

Users have noticed that the private house of the Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, Tomio Okamura, located in the Břevnov district of Prague, is listed on Google Maps as "Organization for the Support of Ukraine," UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague."

Details

The publication notes that the label appeared after Okamura called the pro-Ukrainian action on Charles Bridge, timed to coincide with Ukraine's Flag Day, a provocation. Activists unfurled a 30-meter yellow-and-blue banner on the bridge.

This is not the first time Okamura's house has become a "target" for activists. After the speaker removed the Ukrainian flag from the Czech parliament building, yellow and blue flags were hung on the fence of his residence.

Tomio Okamura, who heads the far-right party "Freedom and Direct Democracy"/SPD, is known for his criticism of Kyiv. His New Year's address, in which he spoke out against aid to Ukraine and pointed to "Zelenskyy's junta," caused a great resonance and protests.

Recall

In the Czech Republic, opposition deputies want to initiate a vote on the resignation of SPD party leader Tomio Okamura from the post of Speaker of the lower house of parliament. The collection of signatures necessary to put the issue to a vote will begin next week.

The reason was his New Year's statements about Ukraine, which caused outrage and accusations of spreading Russian propaganda.

Antonina Tumanova

