The home of the Czech Parliament Speaker was ironically marked on Google Maps as "Organization for the Support of Ukraine"

Users have noticed that the private house of the Speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, Tomio Okamura, located in the Břevnov district of Prague, is listed on Google Maps as "Organization for the Support of Ukraine," UNN reports with reference to "Radio Prague."

Details

The publication notes that the label appeared after Okamura called the pro-Ukrainian action on Charles Bridge, timed to coincide with Ukraine's Flag Day, a provocation. Activists unfurled a 30-meter yellow-and-blue banner on the bridge.

This is not the first time Okamura's house has become a "target" for activists. After the speaker removed the Ukrainian flag from the Czech parliament building, yellow and blue flags were hung on the fence of his residence.

Tomio Okamura, who heads the far-right party "Freedom and Direct Democracy"/SPD, is known for his criticism of Kyiv. His New Year's address, in which he spoke out against aid to Ukraine and pointed to "Zelenskyy's junta," caused a great resonance and protests.

Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statement

Recall

In the Czech Republic, opposition deputies want to initiate a vote on the resignation of SPD party leader Tomio Okamura from the post of Speaker of the lower house of parliament. The collection of signatures necessary to put the issue to a vote will begin next week.

The reason was his New Year's statements about Ukraine, which caused outrage and accusations of spreading Russian propaganda.