The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender

Illustrative photo

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad, dismissed two high-ranking SBU officials from their positions after they became subjects of an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as part of Operation "Carthage," UNN reports, citing a statement by the SBU.

Details

The statement said that the SBU is providing full support and facilitating all necessary procedural actions in the criminal proceedings in question.

"The Security Service expects a transparent, objective, and impartial investigation. In particular, I discussed this with the heads of NABU and SAPO. There is clear and constructive cooperation. In addition, I am in contact with our colleagues from the special services of partner countries. We are doing everything necessary to ensure that the investigation of these crimes also takes place in other jurisdictions. As for the so-called \"Mexican,\" who appears in the case, I suggest that he come to Ukraine and surrender to law enforcement agencies. Otherwise, we will find him wherever he may be hiding. We have experience in this. The SBU works and will work only for Ukraine," said Head of the Security Service Oleksandr Poklad.

NABU detained an SBU general — who is it

Update

On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported that they had "exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic substances, the commission of crimes in the economic sphere, as well as crimes against people's lives and health."

According to the investigation, "the illegal activity was carried out with the assistance and protection of certain senior officials of the SBU, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office, who were systematically provided with improper benefits."

Operation "Carthage": NABU and SAPO uncovered a new scheme involving 12 suspects and released new recordings