Operation "Carthage": NABU and SAPO uncovered a new scheme involving 12 suspects and released new recordings

On November 4, SAPO and NABU reported that they had exposed a new criminal organization as part of Operation "Carthage" and released a video about the case, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives, as part of Operation "Carthage," exposed a criminal organization whose members had established a systematic scheme of providing unlawful benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses. At least 12 people were involved in it - SAPO said.

The essence of the case

According to SAPO, the pretrial investigation established that "the organizer of the criminal organization, who had previously been convicted several times, involved current senior officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld, in the illegal activity."

"This ensured the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainian citizens and foreigners, the sale of narcotic drugs, as well as the illegal production of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit foreign currency," SAPO said.

In addition, SAPO reported that "the involvement of members of the criminal organization in attacks, abductions, and the infliction of bodily injuries on individuals in the interests of the criminal organization was established."

"It should be noted that, according to the investigators' version, the criminal organization used corrupt ties in law enforcement agencies to protect its illegal activities and obtain illicit profits," SAPO said.

The investigation is ongoing, SAPO said.

In addition, NABU and SAPO released a video, reportedly titled "Operation \"Carthage\": continuation," which provides details of the case.

Operation "Carthage" continues: NABU and SAPO expose a scheme involving top law enforcement officials

Supplement

In September 2026, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation "Carthage" to expose the "protection" of call centers and the laundering of assets. NABU and SAPO said that they had "exposed the activities of a criminal organization whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centers and legalized assets worth millions." "The organizer of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of the structural divisions of the Office of the Prosecutor General," NABU reported .