NABU detained an SBU general — who is it

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained a general of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was confirmed to UNN by a source.

Details

According to a source who spoke to UNN, the person in question is Serhii Duka, First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SBU, and a general.

Update

On November 4, NABU and the SAPO reported that they had "exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic substances, the commission of crimes in the economic sphere, as well as crimes against people's lives and health."

According to the investigation, "the illegal activities were carried out with the assistance and protection of certain high-ranking officials of the SBU, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office, who were systematically provided with undue benefits."