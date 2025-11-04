DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense revealed details regarding the defense of Pokrovsk, stating that they are continuing the operation in the designated area of responsibility, fierce battles are ongoing with Russian occupiers, and combat work is underway to eliminate the enemy's attempts to expand fire influence on logistics in the GUR's area of responsibility, writes UNN.

The "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues its operation in one of the important areas of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, from the point of view of front-line logistics. - reported the GUR.

As indicated by intelligence, "fierce battles are ongoing with Russian occupiers."

After a successful landing operation, additional forces of the special unit joined the GUR special forces, who occupied the designated lines, broke through a land corridor, and joined. Combat work is underway to eliminate the enemy's attempts to expand fire influence on logistics in the GUR's area of responsibility. - informed the intelligence.

Combat missions in the sector, as noted, are also performed by other special units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. For the safety of the personnel of the involved units, the details of the operations are currently not disclosed.

"Coordinated work continues with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the GUR.

