The government wants to improve military registration and the remuneration system for military personnel

The Cabinet of Ministers’ Action Program provides for the improvement of military registration, as well as the system of financial support for military personnel. UNN reports this with reference to the document.

Details

According to the document, one of the strategic goals of the Ministry of Defense is to attract, develop and retain human capital in military service, which will include:

strengthening the system for staffing the defense forces by improving military registration, well-founded planning of personnel needs (mobilization needs, the need to enlist for military service under contract and conscription for basic military service), ensuring the protection of rights during mobilization measures and decent conditions at all stages of military service, systematic recruiting and targeted preparation of the population for military service through the national resistance system (2026–2027);

introducing a transparent system for managing military careers, professional development and personnel assessment, including commanders in the defense forces, and developing new standards for managing and employing personnel (taking into account the rational use of human capital and technological solutions to reduce the workload) (2026–2027);

improving the current system of financial support and social guarantees for military personnel, reforming the awards system and creating a new transparent architecture that will encourage professional development and staff retention (2027);

improving the system of material, food, medical, psychological and social support for military personnel and their family members at all stages of military service and after its completion (2026–2027);

improving legal guarantees for military service, mechanisms for protecting the rights of military personnel and maintaining law and order (2026–2027).

The government determines that the indicators of achievement of the program goal will be:

ensuring 100% of the priority needs of the Armed Forces for weapons, military and special equipment, missiles and ammunition;

ensuring the implementation and scaling up of at least 10 priority technologies that have had a positive impact on the situation on the battlefield, with an assessment of this effect;

introducing the recording of data on illnesses (injuries, concussion, mutilation, trauma), analyzing their causes and assessing the quality of care through the creation of an electronic trauma registry (combat trauma registry) for military personnel of the defense forces;

attracting at least €60 billion for the purchase of weapons and military equipment through EU credit funds, including at least 50% for financing products manufactured by Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, as well as financing the production of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment at no lower than the 2025 level;

ensuring the implementation of strategic projects for the production of critical weapons of Ukrainian and international designs, including ballistic defense solutions and ballistic weapons;

introducing a digital, competitive procedure for 100% of defense procurements (except those containing information constituting a state secret) and ensuring equal access to them for Ukrainian suppliers and suppliers from partner countries.

The government also aims to ensure 100% staffing of the defense forces in accordance with the clarified and resource-based requirement, as well as to increase the share of citizens who have undergone training at centers for preparing citizens for national resistance by 20 percent—to 60,000 people per year.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the government’s Action Program to the Verkhovna Rada. Parliament is expected to consider it in the near future.

The Cabinet of Ministers’ Action Program aims to open all negotiating clusters with the EU during 2026–2027 and ensure readiness to close them throughout 2027.