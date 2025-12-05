$42.180.02
The government has improved the mechanism for automatic extension of deferrals from mobilization for guardians and caregivers - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has improved the procedure for automatic extension of deferrals from conscription during mobilization for guardians and caregivers. The list of documents required for the uninterrupted operation of the mechanism has been clarified.

The government has improved the mechanism for automatic extension of deferrals from mobilization for guardians and caregivers - Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision aimed at improving the procedure for automatic extension of deferrals from conscription during mobilization for conscripts who provide guardianship, care, or constant care for adults. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Government has clarified the list of documents required to ensure the smooth operation of the automatic deferral extension mechanism.

In particular, the possibility of providing the registration number of the taxpayer's account card of the person being cared for has been introduced.

Military contracts, military training, and the possibility for foreigners to serve: the government has adopted a series of decisions for the military05.12.25, 18:45 • 1028 views

The availability of this information will ensure effective electronic interaction between the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists and other state registers.

The introduced changes are intended to guarantee the correct and uninterrupted operation of the automatic deferral extension mechanism for this category of citizens.

Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"28.11.25, 15:03 • 25786 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine