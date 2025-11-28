Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The "Reserve+" mobile application now allows for a deferral for those whose parent has a Group I or Group II disability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This service can be used if the conscript is the only adult child whose father or mother has a disability, and also when there is only one parent in the family.

How to apply for a deferral

You should submit a request in the "Reserve+" application;

The system will automatically check the data in state registers;

If the grounds are confirmed, the deferral is automatically granted, and information about it appears in the electronic military registration document.

As stated by the Ministry of Defense, this process is fully automated, without certificates, queues, and visits to the TCC. It usually takes from a few minutes to a few hours.

Currently, the service is available online if the conscript is the only adult child of a person with a disability and there is only one parent in the family. If there are other adult children or both parents, a request cannot be submitted - the message says.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing a new function in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow adding a photo of the document owner.