Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
Conscripts whose father or mother has a disability of group I or II can apply for a deferral.
The "Reserve+" mobile application now allows for a deferral for those whose parent has a Group I or Group II disability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Details
This service can be used if the conscript is the only adult child whose father or mother has a disability, and also when there is only one parent in the family.
How to apply for a deferral
- You should submit a request in the "Reserve+" application;
- The system will automatically
check the data in state registers;
- If the grounds are confirmed, the deferral is automatically granted, and information about it appears in the electronic military registration document.
As stated by the Ministry of Defense, this process is fully automated, without certificates, queues, and visits to the TCC. It usually takes from a few minutes to a few hours.
Currently, the service is available online if the conscript is the only adult child of a person with a disability and there is only one parent in the family. If there are other adult children or both parents, a request cannot be submitted
Recall
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing a new function in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow adding a photo of the document owner.