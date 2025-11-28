$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 402 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3664 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 2616 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
11:00 AM • 18496 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 15899 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15941 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27426 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18827 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17159 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14808 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 15409 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 15684 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 18517 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 17615 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16070 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 412 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 10583 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 18500 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16561 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27430 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 20548 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 37937 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58171 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 90985 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
BM-21 "Grad"
Kh-101

Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2646 views

Conscripts whose father or mother has a disability of group I or II can apply for a deferral.

Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The "Reserve+" mobile application now allows for a deferral for those whose parent has a Group I or Group II disability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This service can be used if the conscript is the only adult child whose father or mother has a disability, and also when there is only one parent in the family.

How to apply for a deferral

  • You should submit a request in the "Reserve+" application;
    • The system will automatically check the data in state registers;
      • If the grounds are confirmed, the deferral is automatically granted, and information about it appears in the electronic military registration document.

        As stated by the Ministry of Defense, this process is fully automated, without certificates, queues, and visits to the TCC. It usually takes from a few minutes to a few hours.

        Currently, the service is available online if the conscript is the only adult child of a person with a disability and there is only one parent in the family. If there are other adult children or both parents, a request cannot be submitted

        - the message says.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing a new function in the "Reserve+" application. This will allow adding a photo of the document owner.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyTechnologies
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        TCC and SP
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Ukraine