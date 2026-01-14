The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it, - Kulyk.

$43.180.08
12:14 PM
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
10:47 AM
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

G7 leaders in Davos will try to convince Trump to support security guarantees for Ukraine - FTJanuary 14, 03:01 AM • 4616 views
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhoto06:53 AM • 6548 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 20982 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 13552 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 8912 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 3768 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 21130 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 40894 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 55734 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 46807 views
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 20259 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 55126 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 48164 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53014 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54467 views
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Kh-101

The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it, - Kulyk.

The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk

Ukraine has the opportunity to start the process of receiving up to $300 billion in frozen Russian assets (of which $210 billion are in the EU) right now, using existing judicial precedent. However, the state is effectively not using this mechanism, relying on less effective paths. This was stated by political scientist, director of the Center for Civil Society Research Vitaliy Kulyk in his column on "Censor.NET", UNN writes.

According to the expert, while the authorities are betting on creating damage registries and awaiting reparations after the war, there is a faster legal path. In May 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv satisfied a lawsuit to recover $12.19 billion from Russia in favor of a private individual.

Kulyk emphasizes the uniqueness of this decision: the court qualified Russia's actions not as "war crimes" (which are covered by sovereign immunity), but as an economic crime in the banking sector. This decision created the necessary "legal title" - a legal claim for recovery, the absence of which is often speculated on by EU countries, particularly Belgium.

The political scientist details that the case is based not on compensation for war damages, but on the fact of embezzlement of funds from a Ukrainian bank and its bankruptcy by a criminal group under the control of the Russian Federation. The court found that this was part of the preparation for full-scale aggression. It was the qualification of the actions as a civil tort related to money laundering that allowed the Ukrainian judiciary to legally not apply Russia's state immunity.

The author also draws attention to the fact that European courts are currently delaying the consideration of similar cases, awaiting political signals from their governments. Kulyk emphasizes: the return of applications without consideration or the inaction of EU courts is a direct violation of Articles 6 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which gives Ukraine additional leverage.

"The authorities must diplomatically remind the EU of the signed Hague Convention on the Mutual Recognition of Court Decisions. Ignoring these documents is indirect assistance to the aggressor," the political scientist notes.

Kulyk also warns that credit programs from the EU could become a trap. In his opinion, receiving loans instead of direct confiscation will deprive Ukraine of the right to income from frozen assets, as they will go to pay interest on new debts.

"This is an opportunity for the authorities not to ask for help, but to demand the fulfillment of obligations undertaken by Europe," the expert summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Sanctions
Civil Code of Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine
Kyiv