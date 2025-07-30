$41.790.01
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15743 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41709 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50757 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45189 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53458 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54525 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69079 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162505 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58215 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Government dismissed the head of ARMA - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The President supported the initiative for a complete reboot of ARMA. The head of the agency has been dismissed, and a new competition has been announced with the involvement of international partners.

Government dismissed the head of ARMA - Svyrydenko

The government dismissed the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Olena Duma, said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Yesterday, I appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the initiative of a complete reboot of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The President supported the government's plan. Today, at the Cabinet meeting, the head of the agency was dismissed. I gave instructions to urgently launch a new competition

- Svyrydenko reported on social media.

According to her, the competition commission will include "representatives of the government and international partners who support Ukraine in the anti-corruption sphere."

"The main task is for all seized assets, assets of sanctioned individuals, and property belonging to Russia to work as much as possible for the defense and stability of Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Addition

On July 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that launches a large-scale reform of ARMA.

Back in June, people's deputies appealed to the Prime Minister with a request to consider the dismissal of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma. The reason for this was the facts of non-transparent management of seized assets, outlined in a recent journalistic investigation. Duma repeatedly criticized bill No. 12374-d on ARMA reform.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine