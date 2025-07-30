Government dismissed the head of ARMA - Svyrydenko

The government dismissed the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Olena Duma, said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Yesterday, I appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the initiative of a complete reboot of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The President supported the government's plan. Today, at the Cabinet meeting, the head of the agency was dismissed. I gave instructions to urgently launch a new competition - Svyrydenko reported on social media.

According to her, the competition commission will include "representatives of the government and international partners who support Ukraine in the anti-corruption sphere."

"The main task is for all seized assets, assets of sanctioned individuals, and property belonging to Russia to work as much as possible for the defense and stability of Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.

On July 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that launches a large-scale reform of ARMA.

Back in June, people's deputies appealed to the Prime Minister with a request to consider the dismissal of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma. The reason for this was the facts of non-transparent management of seized assets, outlined in a recent journalistic investigation. Duma repeatedly criticized bill No. 12374-d on ARMA reform.