$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
09:14 PM • 684 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report for October 18: a third of the battles were in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Since the beginning of October 18, 116 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 39 times.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report for October 18: a third of the battles were in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of October 18, 116 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 39 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated October 18, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 p.m., 116 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 60 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,734 kamikaze drones in the strikes and carried out 3,836 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled three assault actions of the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 132 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, five of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near the settlements of Otradne, Kamyanka, and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Pishchane. Six out of eight attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near the settlements of Novyi Myr and Zarichne.

Seven enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Slovyansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyyimka. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units nine times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusynyi Yar; Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotliarivka. 

According to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 50 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an artillery system, ten UAVs, a control antenna, and a UAV control point; seven shelters for personnel and two enemy UAV control points were also hit.

- the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Wave of desertion among occupiers hits Kherson direction - ATESH17.10.25, 19:23 • 17601 view

Vita Zelenetska

