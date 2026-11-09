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The game was evenly matched: Shakhtar and Dynamo played out a draw, with the coaches reacting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Shakhtar and Dynamo failed to score in their Matchday 12 UPL game. The Donetsk team earned 29 points and moved one point ahead of Polissia.

The game was evenly matched: Shakhtar and Dynamo played out a draw, with the coaches reacting

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and Kyiv's "Dynamo" failed to determine the stronger side in their Ukrainian Premier League matchday 12 encounter. The game ended in a 0:0 draw, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the game, Kyiv's coach Maciej Kędziorek noted that if the team wants to progress, "it must play intensely and aggressively."

We had more time for training and preparation, whereas "Shakhtar" traveled a lot. I believe we used this time very well. It was noticeable on the field, even when we played with full squads. We controlled the game the way we wanted. I am very pleased with this, because "Shakhtar" plays in the Champions League. This also demonstrates the high level of our game

- Kędziorek said.

For his part, "Shakhtar" head coach Arda Turan pointed out that his players lacked quality in the final stage in the game against "Dynamo."

Overall, I am very satisfied with how we played this encounter, especially given that we had to play the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage. I am glad that the team did not lose heart and continued to display its football, and that the red card did not frighten us. And today I tend to believe that this is not the loss of two points, but rather one point earned, which is also very important for us

- Turan emphasized.

It should be added that thanks to the draw, Shakhtar returned to first place in the UPL standings, earning 29 points. The Donetsk team is one point ahead of Polissia and has a game in hand. Dynamo, with 23 points, occupies third place.

We remind you

In October, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" thrashed Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the round of 16 of the Ukrainian Football Cup and advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.

Dynamo defender Mykhavko took responsibility for the defeat to Shakhtar in the Cup27.10.26, 22:01 • 4150 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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