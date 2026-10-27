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Dynamo defender Mykhavko took responsibility for the defeat to Shakhtar in the Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Dynamo defender Taras Mykhavko apologized for being sent off in the match against Shakhtar. The Kyiv side were knocked out of the Ukrainian Cup and will focus on the UPL.

Dynamo defender Mykhavko took responsibility for the defeat to Shakhtar in the Cup
Photo: fcdynamo.com

Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko, who was sent off in the Ukrainian Cup round-of-16 match against Donetsk "Shakhtar," took responsibility for the defeat. Mykhavko said this on UPL.TV, reports UNN.

Details

First of all, I would like to apologize to the fans, because this was, one might say, my ill-considered action—I left the team a player down. I understand that this defeat is entirely because of my red card. I am very, very sorry. I understand that this will in no way affect today's result, but I would like to say that this will be one of those moments in my career that will serve as a lesson. I hope this never happens again, and I apologize once again to the fans, everyone, and the team, because this defeat is solely due to the fact that I left the team a player down

- Mykhavko said.

He emphasized that after the defeat and elimination from the Cup, the team would focus on the UPL in order to achieve the highest possible positions in the championship.

I promise that the next game against Shakhtar will be very, very intense. I want to say that we will give 100 percent

 - the defender added.

Additional information

In the Ukrainian football Cup round of 16, Donetsk "Shakhtar" thrashed Kyiv "Dynamo" and advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.

The turning point for "Dynamo" came in the 30th minute, when the "white-and-blues'" defender Taras Mykhavko committed a rough foul against Oleh Ocheretko and received a straight red card.

On Monday, November 2, "Dynamo" will play against "Kryvbas," while on Sunday, November 8, the Kyiv side will face "Shakhtar" in the domestic championship.

“Shakhtar” thrashed “Dynamo” and advanced to the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals27.10.26, 20:25 • 1438 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
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