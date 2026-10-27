“Shakhtar” thrashed “Dynamo” and advanced to the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" thrashed Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Football Cup and advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals, UNN reports.

Details

The turning point for "Dynamo" came in the 30th minute, when the white-and-blues' defender Taras Mykhavko committed a serious foul against Oleh Ocheretko and received a straight red card.

"Shakhtar" fully capitalized on its numerical advantage and scored almost immediately — after a corner kick, the ball fell to Gleiker Mendoza, who beat Heorhii Bushchan with his second touch.

After halftime, the game did not change: "Dynamo," down to ten men, tried to contain "Shakhtar's" onslaught, but already in the 74th minute Alisson sent a soft cross to Isaque Silva, who beat Bushchan — 2:0.

In the 87th minute, Alisson, after receiving the ball in the penalty area, got past "Dynamo's" defenders and shot past Bushchan — 3:0.

In addition, in the 90+1st minute, Aliou Thiare, who had come on as a substitute for Nazar Voloshyn, received a second yellow card for stopping an attack, leaving the Kyiv side with nine players.

The final whistle confirmed "Shakhtar's" 3:0 victory.

"Veres" became the first quarterfinalist of the Ukrainian Cup, defeating "Livyi Bereh"